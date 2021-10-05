Fears of a “bottleneck recession”: how shortages are hurting Germany.

In Germany, where one in four jobs depends on exports, the crisis in global supply chains is weighing heavily on the economy, which is Europe’s largest and a mainstay of world trade.

Recent surveys and data point to a marked slowdown in German manufacturing power, and economists have started to predict a “bottleneck recession.”

Almost everything German factories need to operate is lacking: not just computer chips, but also plywood, copper, aluminum, plastics, and raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel and carbon. graphite, which are essential ingredients in electric car batteries.