Fears of a “bottleneck recession”: how shortages are hurting Germany.
In Germany, where one in four jobs depends on exports, the crisis in global supply chains is weighing heavily on the economy, which is Europe’s largest and a mainstay of world trade.
Recent surveys and data point to a marked slowdown in German manufacturing power, and economists have started to predict a “bottleneck recession.”
Almost everything German factories need to operate is lacking: not just computer chips, but also plywood, copper, aluminum, plastics, and raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel and carbon. graphite, which are essential ingredients in electric car batteries.
Over 40 percent of German companies said they lost sales due to supply issues in August investigation by the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Europe-wide, exports would have increased by 7 percent in the first six months of the year without the supply bottlenecks, according to the European Central Bank.
While all the world’s economies suffer from shortages, Germany is particularly sensitive due to its dependence on industry and commerce. Almost half of Germany’s economic output depends on exports of cars, machine tools and other goods, compared to 12% in the United States.
Source link