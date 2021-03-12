Fears grow for hundreds of students arrested in Myanmar protests

Yangon, Burma – Muhammed Salim’s friend is well known in school for being an avid soccer player and strong speaker. The 20-year-old often turned his oratorical skills into activism, even before the Burmese army took power on February 1.

He has organized events for causes as small as condemning government plans to cut trees on campus and as large as protesting then-state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s decision to defend the military. against the allegations of genocide against the Rohingyas.

“He’s brave,” Salim said.

Like many other young and politically active Yangon residents, Salim’s friend embarked on activism more fully after the coup. But on March 3, he was among some 400 student protesters arrested by police in Tamwe township in the largest mass arrest incident since the military takeover.

There has been no word from the students since. Salim does not want to name his friend for fear it will make his situation worse. Al Jazeera verified his name on a detainee list maintained by the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that has been monitoring arrests since the coup.

“There were about 20 policemen in front of us. We made a defensive line and asked them to open the road. Then their reinforcements came and they started destroying our forces, ”said Aung *, another protester on the front lines that day.

He said police attacked, initially using stun grenades and tear gas. “At first we tried to neutralize the tear gas canister, but we couldn’t do it anymore because they kept throwing more and more. Then they continuously fired rubber bullets at us, ”he said.

Hundreds of students were among the detainees on March 3. Many were taken to Insein Prison, but families and lawyers could not see them. [Nyein Chan Naing/EPA]

Aung and Salim, both 19, were wounded by rubber bullets during the crackdown but managed to escape arrest. They saw others boiling in a side street as they tried to flee, blocked by police on both sides. “I saw that they forced the students to line their hands behind their heads like a prisoner after their arrest,” Salim said.

The other protesters tried to come together and demand the release of their classmates, “but they shot us again,” Aung said. “They said they would release the students in a few days, but it’s been a week and our students are still in jail.”

No access to families, lawyers

It was also the bloodiest day since mass protests and civil disobedience against the coup began, with the United Nations putting the death toll at 38. But hearing nothing from the students detained for days, their families and friends are increasingly concerned about their well-being.

“I’m really worried about my friends right now,” said Hnin *, 19, whose boyfriend was among hundreds of people detained on March 3.

She requested that a pseudonym be used, telling Al Jazeera that she feared speaking to the press could result in retaliation against her boyfriend and other friends.

Like the other protesters, her boyfriend has not been heard from since his arrest and has not been able to see a lawyer.

“We’re trying to talk because there isn’t a lot of media exposure for these kids,” Hnin said. But most families hesitated. “They heard that the students who are well known… they are going to be detained longer. There are also minor children and a lot of girls, ”she said.

People attend the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin, who was shot in the head as Burmese forces opened fire to break up an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

On March 8, the AAPP said there had been 518 confirmed cases of women arrested or charged, the actual number “probably higher”.

Young female demonstrators are also among those killed by the security forces. Kyal Sin and Mya Thwe Thwe Khine were only 19 when they were shot in the head by the police. They have since become icons of the protest movement.

Police informed the families of the arrested students that they had been taken to Insein Prison, an infamous facility in Yangon that has long been used to house and torture political prisoners. Many activists were sent to prison following the 1988 uprisings against the previous military dictatorship.

Survivors of the prison of this time frequently tell stories of physical and psychological abuse, overcrowding, poor hygiene, inadequate food. Some didn’t make it at all.

Salim said he was unable to visit the prison due to a leg injury, but family members of the detained students came to the prison every day, bringing food and waiting ” with hope”. They have not yet been allowed to see their relatives.

Legal protections

The generals tried on several occasions to portray the young protesters as easily manipulated and influenced without being fully aware of the coup.

“Protesters are now urging people, especially adolescents and emotional youth, on a path of confrontation where they will suffer the loss of their lives,” a particularly ominous post said in state media on February 22.

A Myanmar riot police officer targets a tear gas launcher to disperse protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on March 3, when hundreds of people were arrested and dozens of dead [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]

On March 9, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing even suggested that “some young people involved in the protests were on drugs,” although he provided no evidence to support his statement.

In the same speech, the army chief also said that “arrangements are being made to release some” of the detained demonstrators. But days later, state media reported that the leaders of the so-called “riot” had been charged under Section 505A, which carries a three-year prison sentence.

Far from curtailing mass arrests, security forces carried out a similar raid on March 10, arresting more than 100 protesters.

“They said they would release the children and they wouldn’t do it again,” Hnin said, saying officials gave “ridiculous” excuses not to let the protesters out.

Authorities said “nearby unrest and roadblocks prevent them from transporting students to police stations for release,” she said. Protesters were unable to make contact with family members or lawyers, a situation in which human rights activists clearly violate their legal protections.

“The illegal military group did not respect any law,” said Bo Kyi, co-secretary of the AAPP, who himself served his sentence in Insein from 1990.

“They have put students, young people and protesters in jails and some are in unknown places. All detainees are innocent before being sentenced. However, none of the detainees were granted protection by the law and they could not contact their family members to explain why they had been arrested or even where they were, ”said Bo Kyi, adding that this approach violated “All national and international laws”.

Prison officials, wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, outside Insein in April last year, when prisoners were released under an annual amnesty [File: Sai Aung Main/ AFP]

Bo Kyi says the AAPP has also seen evidence that some detainees were beaten after their arrest and may face further ill-treatment in prison.

Videos and photographs of police beatings have gone viral on social media, highlighting the military’s difficulty in hiding its abuses in the modern age.

One clip showed police attacking three volunteer medics, repeatedly kicking them in the head and hitting them with batons and rifle butts. Another showed a policeman hitting an already incapacitated inmate on the head, a second policeman dragging his limp body. Local media later reported that the man in the video died of his injuries. Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify the content of these videos.

“What is happening in Burma is not just a blatant violation of human rights. It is a crime against humanity, ”said Bo Kyi.

While the biggest raid took place on March 3, hundreds more have been arrested since the takeover. As of March 11, the AAPP estimated that more than 1,700 people were still in detention for their involvement in the protests against the coup.

Beats, balls

The most prominent detainees are Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD) which won the November elections in a landslide. The military refused to recognize the result. The two face charges for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions and incitement, while Suu Kyi faces additional charges for allegedly illegally importing walkie talkies.

Like many young protesters, they have not been heard from since their arrest on February 1.

A 23-year-old frontline protester, Zaw *, said a close friend of his was arrested on March 2, after being shot dead with rubber bullets and beaten by police, and also taken to Insein.

“I was with him on the front lines on the day of his arrest. I really thought I wouldn’t make it out alive. We were sandwiched, ”he said, referring to the same mush tactic used by the police in Tamwe. Most rushed to take refuge in nearby homes and shops, as sympathetic members of the public opened their doors to them.

Protests against the February 1 coup have been going on for weeks, and security forces have increasingly used force, including live ammunition, to disperse the protests. [Kaung Zaw/EPA]

In a video seen by Al Jazeera, the detainee was seen surrounded by more than 10 police officers who brutally beat him with batons and repeatedly kicked him as he huddled on the ground. The 21-year-old is an aspiring abstract artist and alternative musician, who was trying to save money to attend an art school abroad.

“The last time his father came in contact with him was at the military hospital, where they removed the bullet in his thigh,” Zaw said. “Then he was sent to Insein and we’ve lost contact with him ever since.

The police later informed the family that he had also been charged under section 505A of the Penal Code. As far as the family is aware, he was not allowed to see a lawyer.

Zaw described his inmate friend as a “little guy with the biggest heart I have ever known”.

“He always said, ‘If I had to risk my life for the people next to me, I would do it in the blink of an eye. You all have too much to lose. Look at me, I have nothing ”.