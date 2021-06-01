Fear barrier broken despite hundreds of arrests in Jerusalem

Hundreds of Palestinians have been arrested over the past month and a half in occupied East Jerusalem, which lawyers said was a direct response to the loss of status of the Israeli police.

The escalation, which began after Israeli security forces barred Palestinians from entering the Damascus Gate area, has expanded to include the violent Israeli crackdown on sit-ins in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. , a “Death to Arabs” march by Israeli settlers, several massive incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a deadly 11-day Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, mob attacks on Palestinian citizens of Israel and a massive campaign of arrests that targeted at least 2,000 Palestinians in Jerusalem and the occupied territories.

Many of the arrests made in occupied East Jerusalem are based on what Palestinians have posted on their social media, particularly videos where they ridicule Israeli forces. Prosecuting Palestinians for what they post on their social media accounts is nothing new, according to lawyer Nasser Odeh.

“We saw it in 2015-2016 during the Abu Khdeir outbreak,” Odeh told Al Jazeera, referring to the outbreak of protests and the escalation the city witnessed after the murder and the 2015 fire of Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khdeir by settlers.

“After the Israeli government extended its anti-terrorism law in 2016, it gave Israeli forces more power to arrest Palestinians on the back of their social media posts, alleging ‘incitement’ or even ‘association with a terrorist group ‘. “

Currently, this practice has intensified – and based on his experience with such cases in 2015-16, some of which had dragged on for years afterward – Odeh fears arrests will only increase.

“I guarantee you that over the next six to eight months the number of arrests will double or even triple,” he said.

Number of arrests

While some 550 arrests have been reported overall – around 25% of them are minors – Odeh says the numbers are much higher.

“Based on the number of arrests I saw in the courts day after day – at one point there were between 70 and 120 arrests a day – I would estimate that since the start of Ramadan [mid-April] so far the number of arrests has reached 1,000, ”he said.

According to Grassroots Jerusalem, an organization and platform for community mobilization, advocacy and Palestinian rights, many detainees are either released the same evening of their arrest or within 24 hours without being brought to court.

Their release is conditional on payment of fines ranging from NIS 500 to 5,000 ($ 154 to $ 1,540), house arrest and banning for a few weeks or months from places like Damascus Gate, enclosure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the old city in general, and Sheikh Jarrah.

“The high number of arrests has led to the overcrowding of the detention center in the Russian compound and the transfer of some detainees from Jerusalem to remote detention centers like Majiddo in northern Palestine,” an official said recently. report of Grassroots Jerusalem said. “It makes visiting family and lawyers even more difficult. “

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian protester in Jerusalem on May 26 during demonstration against planned Israeli forced displacement of Palestinian families from homes in Silwan district [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

There have also been at least four cases of administrative detention, where Palestinians are detained indefinitely although there have been no charges against them or trials.

“The Israeli intelligence services believe that these detainees in particular are the instigators of the confrontations with the Israeli forces, but there is no tangible evidence to convict them,” said Mohammed Mahmoud, another lawyer from Jerusalem.

“So far, 10 administrative detention orders have been issued against Palestinians in Jerusalem for a period of four months each,” he added.

Violent blows

Mahmoud said the arrests were marked by their violence.

“The Israeli forces severely beat the arrested Palestinians especially on the head and face,” he told Al Jazeera. “The beatings are some of the worst I have encountered and have resulted in broken bones.”

Yasin Sbeih, a Palestinian who was arrested on May 18 and spent a week in detention before being released, said he suffered rib injuries, a burst eardrum and two black eyes.

“It was a crazy beating,” he said. “They kicked and punched me mainly in the face, ears and head. I was so suffocated that I thought I was going to suffocate to death.

Sbeih was arrested after he and his friend tried to protect a 15-year-old Palestinian girl who was physically assaulted by Israeli police at Damascus Gate.

“The girl was sitting on the steps doing nothing before they started attacking her,” he said. “The three of us were arrested and the commander told his unit that they should not beat us in front of the security cameras.

“It is clear that they have received orders to act in this way, as a way to re-impose their power and regain some control,” he added.

Sbeih was not charged and was released a week later.

“They tried to say that we were at the origin of the fight, but the security cameras clearly showed that the Israeli forces were attacking us,” he said.

Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian protester during a demonstration in the Old City of Jerusalem by Palestinians to show solidarity with the residents of Gaza who were bombed on May 18 [File: Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Grassroots Jerusalem said the imprisonment of other detainees is often without any legal justification, but that does not prevent Israeli prosecutors from filing indictments.

“The charges vary and include riots, contempt of the police and even affiliation with a ‘terrorist’ organization,” the group said.

Deterrence

On the morning of the announcement of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, a Palestinian in the Old City of Jerusalem filmed an obscene gesture towards the Israeli police amid a cheering crowd.

The video was shared widely and the young man was quickly arrested. He was severely beaten and then released after two days.

“Lately they’ve arrested Palestinians based on their TikTok videos, where for example a Palestinian says something to a group of Israeli soldiers, then his friends laugh, to another child cursing a female soldier,” he said. declared Odeh.

These arrests are seen as a deterrent against what Israel sees as the weakening of the stature of its forces, he explained, adding that it made the forces pitiful for the Palestinians.

“This behavior and response from Israel to such videos is revealing,” Odeh said. “They have increased their resources and included more forces to make the arrests in a disproportionate manner that does not in any way correspond to these alleged violations.”

“They do not support the idea of ​​a 16-year-old Palestinian gesturing to Israeli forces, and want to make him and others an example to restore the barrier of fear.

Mohammed Mahmoud said Palestinians are no longer afraid of Israeli forces and the repercussions of an “act” against them.

“The barrier of fear has been broken,” Mahmoud told Al Jazeera. “Israeli forces face a people who have nothing more to lose.

“The young men of Jerusalem do not see that they have a future to look forward to, due to socio-economic factors which are either the result or exacerbated by the occupation policies towards them. These people are defending their right to exist, their homes and their homeland, and without their resistance the Jewish settlers would have taken control of many places in Jerusalem.