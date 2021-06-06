“Fear and vigilance”: ultra-Orthodox Israelis face a fall from power

JERUSALEM – Still in shock the burden of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, then a deadly stampede on a religious holiday, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews now face the prospect of losing the power they wielded in government – a setback that could relax some of the restrictions on living in Israel.

The heterogeneous emerging coalition replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign spans the Israeli political spectrum from left to right, including secular parties, modern Orthodox politicians from the Zionist religious camp and even a small Arab and Islamist party.

It lacks the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredim, a Hebrew term for those who tremble before God. Their political representatives have served in most, but not all, Israeli governments since the late 1970s, when the right-wing Likud Party overthrew decades of political hegemony of the state’s socialist founders.

Over the years, the two main Haredim parties have forged a close alliance with Mr. Netanyahu, the Likud leader, and have leveraged their pivotal role in a series of government coalitions. There they wielded what many critics see as disproportionate power over state policy that has become apparent. as they fought successfully or, in the case of certain sects, simply refused to follow pandemic restrictions.