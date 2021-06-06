“Fear and vigilance”: ultra-Orthodox Israelis face a fall from power
JERUSALEM – Still in shock the burden of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, then a deadly stampede on a religious holiday, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews now face the prospect of losing the power they wielded in government – a setback that could relax some of the restrictions on living in Israel.
The heterogeneous emerging coalition replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign spans the Israeli political spectrum from left to right, including secular parties, modern Orthodox politicians from the Zionist religious camp and even a small Arab and Islamist party.
It lacks the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredim, a Hebrew term for those who tremble before God. Their political representatives have served in most, but not all, Israeli governments since the late 1970s, when the right-wing Likud Party overthrew decades of political hegemony of the state’s socialist founders.
Over the years, the two main Haredim parties have forged a close alliance with Mr. Netanyahu, the Likud leader, and have leveraged their pivotal role in a series of government coalitions. There they wielded what many critics see as disproportionate power over state policy that has become apparent. as they fought successfully or, in the case of certain sects, simply refused to follow pandemic restrictions.
The influence and official privileges of the ultra-Orthodox, who make up around 13% of the population, have created resentment among mainstream Israelis and alienated many Jews abroad who practice less strict forms of Judaism. The ultra-Orthodox-led chief rabbinate, the state’s religious authority, dominates formal Jewish marriage, divorce, and religious conversions and does not recognize the legitimacy of Reform or Conservative rabbis or Judaism.
Haredi politicians promote a conservative social agenda that opposes civil marriage, gay rights, and work or public transport on the Sabbath, often blocking a civil rights agenda dear to many in the new coalition. They support an independent education system that focuses on religious studies and largely eschews secular education for boys.
Haredi parties have also secured generous public funding for their people and institutions, enabling many engage in in-depth Torah study and avoid compulsory military service for others.
Now the Haredim rabbis are sounding the alarm bells.
“Fear and vigilance among Haredi Jews,” said HaMevaser, a daily representing the Hasidic wing of one of the ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism, in a red headline above the announcement. coalition deal this week.
“The Torah world and the Jewish character of the Land of Israel are in grave and imminent danger,” the Torah Council of Elders, which guides the Shas, the ultra-Orthodox Sephardic party, warned in a statement.
The emerging coalition, which will take power if it obtains a parliamentary vote of confidence, is the result of an alliance between secular and centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, the modern Orthodox leader of a small far-right party. Mr. Bennett is appointed to serve as Prime Minister for the first half of the new government’s four-year term.
The couple last formed an alliance in 2013, joining a Netanyahu-led coalition that kept the Haredi parties out of power for two years. But reforms and cuts to Haredi funding were quickly reversed by the next government.
This time, they seek to present their coalition as an inclusive coalition meant to heal, not exacerbate, divisions in Israeli society.
“This government will not abuse or harm anyone,” Bennett said in an interview with N12, Israel’s most watched news program. “This is not an ‘anti’ government. We are not against the settlers, against the secular public, against the Arabs or against the Haredim.
Nonetheless, party officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing coalition negotiations, said the Haredi public could, like others, be affected materially by budget cuts, as well as in the more ideological arena on sensitive issues of state and religion.
There is talk of reforms such as the introduction of civil marriage, including for same-sex couples, and the authorization of public transport in secular areas on the Sabbath, changes that would not affect the Haredim in their area. own daily life but would disrupt the status quo and irritate them.
Another possible step would be to open up the kosher food licensing market, in which the Haredim have a lucrative stake.
The expected appointment as finance minister of Avigdor Liberman, leader of Yisrael Beiteinu, a secular nationalist party and sworn enemy of the Haredim, is of particular concern to the ultra-Orthodox. An MP from Yisrael Beiteinu is also expected to chair the parliamentary finance committee, which was in the hands of Unified Torah Judaism for more than a decade.
Israel’s political stalemate led to four inconclusive elections in two years and left the country without a formal state budget even as it struggled to preserve the economy during the pandemic. Mr Liberman said on Thursday that the coalition’s priority would be to tackle unemployment and the growing national deficit.
Mr. Liberman has long advocated cutting funding for religious seminars and stipends that allow Haredi men to study indefinitely in yeshivot rather than take a job. He campaigned for the legislation to reduce, but symbolically, the total exemption from military service traditionally granted to full-time yeshiva students.
And with the rapid growth of the Haredi population, he wants ultra-Orthodox schools to be forced to teach basic secular subjects such as math and English, in order to better prepare students for the workforce. .
“As far as the ultra-Orthodox are concerned, Avigdor Liberman’s worldview is to encourage a greater and more equal contribution to Israeli society at large,” said Ashley Perry, communications consultant who advised Mr. Liberman in the past.
In general, said Perry, the new coalition would seek to reduce the current monopoly of central Haredi-led religious authorities over many aspects of Jewish life and liberalize the system by giving more power to local rabbis.
The Haredim, who mostly live frugally, usually with large families in small apartments, say they help by devoting themselves to the Torah and bringing divine protection to Israel.
“There is a lot of fear and anger,” said Israel Cohen, a prominent commentator for Kol Berama, a Haredi radio station – fear of the intransigent Mr. Liberman, who made his pledge a campaign motto. that “My word is my word,” and anger at Mr. Bennett for joining forces with Mr. Lapid again.
Many commentators have noted that the Haredim could find an ally in the Islamist coalition party, which is just as conservative when it comes to issues such as gay rights. But Mr. Cohen said there is “a difference between any conservative and a Jewish conservative” in preserving the sanctity of the Sabbath and Jewish holidays.
Given that the coalition is made up of eight parties with wildly divergent ideologies and agendas, analysts say it should likely rule by consensus, toning down any drastic action. Mr. Bennett and other members also wish to maintain their relations with the Haredi parties and to leave the door open for future cooperation.
Mr Bennett said the idea was to create more employment opportunities to help Haredim who want to progress, and that Mr Liberman had given his word not to act specifically against Haredim. But that did not allay the deepest concerns.
“What worries us,” said Yitzhak Zeev Pindrus, a lawmaker of Unified Torah Judaism and one of the 16 Haredi members of Parliament’s 120 seats, “this is not what will happen to the Haredi sector, but what will happen to the Haredi sector. which will come to Israel as a Jewish state. “
The tension between democratic civil rights and the Jewish character of the state is “the dilemma we struggle with all the time,” he said. “We will have to fight. “
Mr Pindrus said the Haredi parties would try to exploit the differences within the new coalition and had previously survived in opposition, and would survive again, adding: “We never relied on anyone but on ourselves “.
