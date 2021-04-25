FDA to review unproven cancer drugs after 10 years – Times of India

The FDA is prohibited from considering cost, but it is supposed to exclude ineffective drugs from the market. AP Photo

WASHINGTON: Every year, the United States approves dozens of new uses anticancer drugs based on the early signs they may reduce or slow the spread of tumors.

But how often do these early results translate into longer, healthier lives for patients?

This seemingly simple question is one of the thorniest debates in medicine. It spreads into public view Tuesday as the Food and drug administration is holding the first meeting in a decade to consider retrieving approvals for several cancer drugs that have failed to extend or improve lifespan.

The agency says it has used innovative research shortcuts to speed up the availability of drugs for critically ill patients. But many researchers say it has failed to crack down on broken drugs, leaving a glut of expensive, unproven cancer drugs on the market.

“Doctors use these drugs and patients receive them with all of their toxicities and not knowing if they are actually doing anything,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, cancer specialist and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania. “We shouldn’t be in a situation where we are endlessly uncertain.”

Merck, Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s three-day drug meeting is part of industry-wide review sparked by “unprecedented level of drug development” in recent years, officials say from the FDA. The agency has only held similar meetings three times in its history, the last in 2011.

The United States spends more per person on prescription drugs than any other country, and spending on cancer drugs has more than doubled since 2013 to more than $ 60 billion a year, according to data firm IQVIA. New drugs typically cost $ 90,000 to $ 300,000 per year. And these prices have increased much faster than patient survival.

The FDA is prohibited from considering cost, but it is supposed to exclude ineffective drugs from the market.

“It’s ultimately a referendum, a small tribunal, where we can ask ourselves if we are better off to spend all this money,” said Dr Vinay Prasad, cancer specialist at University of california , San Francisco and longtime critic of the FDA’s approach. “And for a lot of these drugs, the answer sounds like ‘no’.”

The FDA will hear presentations from drug manufacturers and seek advice from a panel of cancer experts. Agency executives said in a recent editorial that the discussion is important because a failed study “doesn’t necessarily mean the drug is ineffective.”

The FDA is making the final decision on whether to withdraw the approvals, but there are signs the agency may be ready for a tougher approach.

Since the end of last year, four drugmakers have “voluntarily” withdrawn approvals for several types of lung and bladder cancer after “consulting” the FDA. Each drug had failed to prolong survival after initially gaining FDA approval based on measures such as tumor shrinkage.

The removal of four cancer approvals in rapid succession is unprecedented. Several former FDA directors said at a recent conference that this shows the agency’s so-called fast-track approval program to be “healthy.”

But the rarity of these withdrawals goes against this view.

In 1992, Congress gave the FDA the ability to expedite drug approvals based on data from preliminary studies, responding to protests from HIV patients and campaigners about slow drug development. The program has been adopted by industry to give many drugs a faster and cheaper route to market.

In their original design, these faster approvals worked like a contract: if the drugs were not shown to help patients live longer or better lives in follow-up studies, the approvals would be revoked.

It rarely happened. Of 155 fast-track cancer approvals, 10 were withdrawn, almost always voluntarily by the manufacturer. The FDA used its authority to revoke a one-time fast-track cancer approval. This long and ugly experience still hangs over the agency’s surveillance of cancer drugs.

It took more than a year for the FDA to finally get breast cancer approval for Roche’s blockbuster drug, Avastin. The agency has been besieged by calls from cancer patients and libertarian groups to maintain approval, despite clear evidence that it has not prolonged life and caused dangerous side effects.

The drugs reviewed this week – Keytruda from Merck, Tecentriq from Roche and Opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb – are part of a recent wave of “immunotherapies” that help the body’s defense system recognize and attack cancer. Successful drugs have shown life-prolonging gains against deadly forms of skin and lung cancer, among others. But they’ve also racked up dozens of endorsements in other indications, including the forms of bladder, throat and liver cancer that are the focus of the meeting.

Studies conducted by all three companies have shown negative or inconclusive results.

Even if all six uses reviewed are withdrawn, the drugs will remain on the market as they are approved for many other indications. And that may not make a big difference to patient care. Dr. Shilpa Gupta of the Cleveland Clinic notes that the FDA approved five immunotherapy drugs for bladder cancer between 2016 and 2017 – two of which are under review.

“Do we really need these five drugs?” She asked.

Expedited approval is technically reserved for drugs that meet an “unmet need”. But today, about a third of all cancer drugs come to the market by the way, including many drugs approved for overlapping uses.

After years of studies criticizing FDA oversight of the program – including by government inspectors – agency scientists have started to backtrack.

In a 2018 study, FDA staff members rated the program as a success, noting that only 5% of accelerated cancer approvals had already been withdrawn and 55% had been “verified” by follow-up studies. .

But when Harvard the researchers dug into this claim, they found that only about 20% of cancer drugs were actually proven to prolong life. In most cases, the FDA had allowed drugmakers to confirm the value of their drugs by conducting a second study on a preliminary measure, such as tumor shrinkage or tumor growth retardation.

In some cancers, reducing or slowing tumor growth has been shown to be of benefit to patients. But in many cases, that connection has not been made.

“Having a smaller cancer that is killing you, rather than a bigger cancer, is no consolation because you’re still dead,” Emanuel said.