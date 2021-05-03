FDA to approve Pfizer vaccine for teens by early next week

WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize the use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine among teens ages 12 to 15 early next week, according to federal officials familiar with the agency’s plans, opening the U.S. vaccination campaign to millions more.

Some parents have been counting the weeks since Pfizer announced the results of its trial in adolescents showing that the vaccine is at least as effective in this age group as in adults. Immunization of children is essential to raise the level of immunity of the population and to lower the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

The authorization, in the form of an amendment to the existing emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, could come as soon as the end of this week. If granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee will likely meet the next day to review clinical trial data and make recommendations on vaccine use in adolescents.

The expansion would be a major development in the country’s vaccination campaign and good news for some parents anxious to protect their children during summer activities and before the start of the next school year. It also poses another challenge for policy makers who struggle to immunize a large percentage of adults. hesitant to take the picture. Many others may refuse to immunize their children.