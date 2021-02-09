FDA clears alternative antibody treatment

The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday emergency use authorization granted to a Covid-19 therapy combining two monoclonal antibody drugs.

The approval of the treatment made by drug maker Eli Lilly gives doctors another option for patients with Covid-19 who are not yet sick enough to be hospitalized but are at high risk of becoming seriously ill. But even though these therapies received a publicity boost from then-President Trump and several other politicians who took them while they were sick with Covid-19, the drugs were surprisingly underused in many places – even as hospitalizations skyrocketed during the fall and winter.

Importantly, the researchers are optimistic about preliminary data suggesting that the new combination therapy may be better able to fight the newer variants of the virus, compared to a similar treatment already in use. This could make the new combination therapy very useful as the new variants take hold.

The newly approved therapy combines the company’s drug known as bamlanivimab – which was cleared in November and is used for high-risk Covid-19 patients – with a second drug called etesevimab. Both consist of artificially synthesized copies of antibodies generated naturally when an immune system fights infection.