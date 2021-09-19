Fauci urges Americans not to receive reminders until they are eligible.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease physician, defended President Biden’s decision last month to announce the availability of Covid booster injections before regulators weighed in, and he has urged vaccinated Americans to wait until they are eligible for an additional injection before getting one.

Remarks by Dr Fauci on three Sunday morning news broadcasts followed by a vote on Friday by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee, which recommended that those who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receive a booster dose if they are over 65 or at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. The panel’s recommendation represented a more limited plan than Mr. Biden’s had announced over the summer, in which he said that starting September 20, all Americans who had been fully immunized would be eligible for booster shots eight months after their last dose.

Panel members decided that there was not yet enough evidence to recommend additional injections for younger, healthier people, given that the vaccine continue to protect against serious illness and death in this group.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on the boosters in the coming days. It generally follows the recommendation of its advisory committees, but is not required to do so.