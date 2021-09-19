Fauci urges Americans not to receive reminders until they are eligible.
Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease physician, defended President Biden’s decision last month to announce the availability of Covid booster injections before regulators weighed in, and he has urged vaccinated Americans to wait until they are eligible for an additional injection before getting one.
Remarks by Dr Fauci on three Sunday morning news broadcasts followed by a vote on Friday by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee, which recommended that those who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receive a booster dose if they are over 65 or at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. The panel’s recommendation represented a more limited plan than Mr. Biden’s had announced over the summer, in which he said that starting September 20, all Americans who had been fully immunized would be eligible for booster shots eight months after their last dose.
Panel members decided that there was not yet enough evidence to recommend additional injections for younger, healthier people, given that the vaccine continue to protect against serious illness and death in this group.
The FDA is expected to make a decision on the boosters in the coming days. It generally follows the recommendation of its advisory committees, but is not required to do so.
The boosters debate has come during a relentless wave of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for more than 99% of cases tracked in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As hospitalizations and new cases began to slowly decline, deaths averaged over 2,000 per day for the first time since March 1, according to a New York Times Database. Vaccines have been shown to protect against serious illnesses caused by Delta.
Mr Biden’s announcement was about FDA regulators, given that it came before the agency assessed the data to see if the injections were necessary. Two senior vaccine officials were quick to announce they would be leaving the agency this fall, in part on the question.
Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Dr Fauci said Mr Biden “was not ahead of the science,” noting that the president had always said the plan depended on the FDA clearance.
“I think people don’t understand the difference of planning something and actually what part of it, what proportion, you’re actually going to deploy,” he said. “And that’s exactly what happened.”
Dr Fauci also urged Americans to be patient and wait until they are eligible for an additional injection, adding that it would only be a few weeks before there is data on whether an additional injection of the Moderna and Johnson vaccines. Johnson was needed.
“We’re working on that right now to get the data to the FDA, so they can review it and make a decision on boosters for these people,” he said. “They are by no means left behind. “
Understanding the mandates of vaccines and masks in the United States
-
- Vaccination rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration Granted Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Coronavirus Vaccine for those aged 16 and over, paving the way for an increase in terms of office in both the public and private sectors. Private companies have been increasingly compulsory vaccines for employees. Such mandates are legally authorized and have been confirmed in legal challenges.
- Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July advised that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of directions he proposed in May. See where the CDC guidelines would apply, and or states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle over masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans.
- College and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.
- Schools. The two California and New York City introduced vaccination mandates for educational staff. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children are opposed to compulsory vaccines for students, but have been more supportive of mask mandates for students, teachers, and staff who do not have their vaccines.
- Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and large healthcare systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even among their workforce.
- New York City. Proof of vaccination is required from workers and customers to indoor dining room, gymnasiums, shows and other indoor situations, although the application does not start until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s vast school system will have to have at least one dose of vaccine by September 27, with no possibility of weekly testing. City hospital employees must also get vaccinated or be tested weekly. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. Pentagon says it will seek to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country 1.3 million soldiers in active service “at the latest” by mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees it should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements, and restrictions on most trips.
As more and more information comes in on how the original vaccines work, Dr Fauci said he expects the recall plan to change. “In real time, more and more data is piling up,” he told ABC’s “This Week”. “There will be an ongoing review of this data and a potential modification of the recommendations.”
Dr Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, echoed these remarks on CBS’s “Face the Nation”, saying the category of people eligible for an additional injection would likely be expanded in the “coming weeks.” .
Dr Fauci also confirmed that the deadline for authorizing vaccines for children under 12 continues to be this fall. About 48 million children in the United States are under 12 years of age and therefore still ineligible for a vaccine.
Pfizer said it plans to announce the results of its pediatric vaccine trial before the end of September. Dr Fauci said the results of Moderna’s trial would likely arrive a few weeks later.
“In the middle or late fall, we will see enough data on children aged 11 to 5 to be able to make the decision to vaccinate them,” he said.
Source link