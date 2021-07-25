World
Fauci says US is heading in the ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus – Times of India
WILMINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is in an ‘unnecessary predicament’ of the surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday .
“We are going in the wrong direction,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated”.
He said the recommendation that vaccines wear masks was “under review” by senior government public health officials. Additionally, booster shots may be suggested for people with weakened immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.
Fauci, who also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said CNNof “State of the Union” that he participated in conversations about changing the directives on masks.
He noted that some local jurisdictions with rising infection rates, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their immunization status. Fauci said these local rules are consistent with the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention recommendation that vaccinees do not need to wear masks in public.
Nearly 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible U.S. population, are vaccinated, according to CDC The data.
“It’s a problem mostly among the unvaccinated, which is why we are there, practically begging the unvaccinated people to come out and get the vaccine,” Fauci said.
Fauci said government experts were reviewing the first data as they considered recommending that vaccinated people receive booster shots. He suggested that some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant recipients and cancer patients, are “likely” to be recommended for booster shots.
He also praised Republicans, including governors. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, and runner-up lodge Chief, Rep. Steve scalise from Louisiana, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated. Their states have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
“What I would really like to see is more and more leaders in these areas who are not vaccinating to come out, speak out and encourage people to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
