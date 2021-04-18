Fauci says he expects a decision on whether the United States can resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on Friday.

The unusual disorder includes blood clots in the brain associated with low levels of platelets, blood cells that usually promote clotting. The combination, which can cause clotting and bleeding at the same time, was initially documented in six women aged 18 to 48 who had received the vaccine one to three weeks previously. One of the women died and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

This scheme has raised questions about the possibility of resuming vaccinations in men or in the elderly. But as women occupy more of the health care positions where vaccinations have been a priority, it is unclear to what extent the problem could affect men as well. Wednesday, two other cases bleeding disorders have been identified, including one in a man who had received the vaccine in a clinical trial.

Of the 131.2 million people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, more than seven million have received Johnson & Johnson’s. If there is a link between the vaccine and the bleeding disorder, the risk remains extremely low, experts say.

“This is an extremely rare event,” Dr. Fauci said on the ABC “This Week” program. The hiatus was meant to give experts time to gather more information and alert doctors to the bleeding disorder so they can make more informed treatment decisions, said Dr Fauci, who appeared in four Sunday morning television news programs.

European regulators have investigated similar cases of unusual bleeding disorders in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some European countries have since stopped administering this vaccine, while others have restricts its use for young people.