Fauci says he expects a decision on whether the United States can resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on Friday.
A decision on whether to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine should come this friday, when a panel of experts which advises that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet, according to Dr.Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist.
“I think by then we will have a decision,” Dr Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” program on Sunday.
“I don’t want to get ahead of the CDC, the FDA and the advisory board,” he added, but said he expected experts to recommend “some sort of warning or restriction” on the use of the vaccine.
Recommended Federal Health Agencies putting injections of the vaccine on hiatus on Tuesday as they investigate whether it was linked to a rare blood clotting disorder. All 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico have stopped administering the vaccine.
The unusual disorder includes blood clots in the brain associated with low levels of platelets, blood cells that usually promote clotting. The combination, which can cause clotting and bleeding at the same time, was initially documented in six women aged 18 to 48 who had received the vaccine one to three weeks previously. One of the women died and another was hospitalized in critical condition.
This scheme has raised questions about the possibility of resuming vaccinations in men or in the elderly. But as women occupy more of the health care positions where vaccinations have been a priority, it is unclear to what extent the problem could affect men as well. Wednesday, two other cases bleeding disorders have been identified, including one in a man who had received the vaccine in a clinical trial.
Of the 131.2 million people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, more than seven million have received Johnson & Johnson’s. If there is a link between the vaccine and the bleeding disorder, the risk remains extremely low, experts say.
“This is an extremely rare event,” Dr. Fauci said on the ABC “This Week” program. The hiatus was meant to give experts time to gather more information and alert doctors to the bleeding disorder so they can make more informed treatment decisions, said Dr Fauci, who appeared in four Sunday morning television news programs.
European regulators have investigated similar cases of unusual bleeding disorders in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some European countries have since stopped administering this vaccine, while others have restricts its use for young people.
Dr Fauci also expressed frustration that “an extremely large proportion of Republicans,” who have criticized many coronavirus restrictions, have expressed a reluctance to be vaccinated. “It’s almost paradoxical,” he said. “On the one hand, they want to be relieved of the restrictions, but on the other hand, they don’t want to be vaccinated. It almost makes no sense.

The New York Times reviewed vaccine survey and administration data for nearly every country in the United States and found that willingness to receive a vaccine and actual immunization rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump in 2020.
Dr Fauci said he expected all high school students to become eligible for vaccination before school starts in the fall, with younger children being eligible by the first term of 2022 at the latest. .