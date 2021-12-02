World
Fauci: Omicron shouldn’t cancel plans for year-end vacation, says Fauci – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The arrival of the highly mutated omicron The variant in the United States is not expected to cancel year-end vacation plans for fully vaccinated Americans, the country’s top infectious disease doctor has said.
“If you are vaccinated and your family is vaccinated, enjoy the holidays,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. “I wouldn’t do anything different from what we recommended,” he told a CNN Global town hall on coronavirus.
More cases of omicron will be detected over the weeks, he predicted, saying it’s something people should anticipate. News of more infections shouldn’t prevent families from gathering, indoors, without masks, he said.
The comments are welcome news for Americans and others around the world who have seen nearly two years of vacations and special events canceled as the world continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The detection of the omicron variant has led countries around the world to impose travel bans on countries in southern Africa where it was first found, raising concerns that further restrictions could follow as the new strain is spreading globally.
Those who will travel in the coming weeks should take precautions, including the diligent wearing of the mask, Fauci said.
“A lot of us will have to travel during the holidays,” he said. “What you do when you travel, you take care of it. Be careful.
Fauci’s comments came on the same day that the first confirmed U.S. case of the omicron variant was detected in California. It has been detected in more than two dozen countries ranging from Australia to Germany to Canada. It was widely expected to arrive in the United States, and researchers are rushing to understand the impact of the heavily mutated strain, which exhibits changes that are absent in other major variants.
The decision to impose restrictions on travelers from South Africa was difficult, and the United States is hoping it can quickly reverse it, he said.
“I hope that if we get enough information quickly, we can come back to this as quickly as possible,” Fauci said. for them.”
Fauci said he wouldn’t be surprised if the level of neutralizing antibodies in vaccines to block omicron were lower than other variants given the number of mutations. Some signs of immune breakout are already appearing. But he expects lab results on the vaccine’s effectiveness in the coming weeks to shed more light on the matter, followed by actual data that will show just how protective vaccinations ultimately are.
