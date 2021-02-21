Fauci expects Americans will still need to wear face masks in 2022.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser on Covid-19, said on Sunday that Americans may still be wearing masks outside their homes in a year, even as he expects the country to return to “ a significant degree of normality. “In autumn.

“I want it to continue to come down to such a low baseline that there is virtually no threat,” Dr Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, referring to the number of cases nationwide that would make him comfortable enough to stop recommending universal masking. “If you combine having most of the people in the country vaccinated with a very, very low level of the virus in the community, then I think you’re going to be able to say, for the most part, that we don’t have to wear masks.

Dr Fauci appeared in a series of television news broadcasts on Sunday morning, where he was asked about the dangers of the coronavirus variants, the timing of the vaccine’s rollout in the country, and when the vaccination would allow more students to go back to school.

On the latter question, Dr Fauci told “Fox News Sunday” that he hoped high school students, many of whom have returned to class than younger ones, would be eligible for the fall immunizations.