Fauci expects Americans will still need to wear face masks in 2022.
Dr Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser on Covid-19, said on Sunday that Americans may still be wearing masks outside their homes in a year, even as he expects the country to return to “ a significant degree of normality. “In autumn.
“I want it to continue to come down to such a low baseline that there is virtually no threat,” Dr Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, referring to the number of cases nationwide that would make him comfortable enough to stop recommending universal masking. “If you combine having most of the people in the country vaccinated with a very, very low level of the virus in the community, then I think you’re going to be able to say, for the most part, that we don’t have to wear masks.
Dr Fauci appeared in a series of television news broadcasts on Sunday morning, where he was asked about the dangers of the coronavirus variants, the timing of the vaccine’s rollout in the country, and when the vaccination would allow more students to go back to school.
On the latter question, Dr Fauci told “Fox News Sunday” that he hoped high school students, many of whom have returned to class than younger ones, would be eligible for the fall immunizations.
“That’s why we’re pushing on these studies, to get them vaccinated,” he said of adolescents, currently in clinical trials by Pfizer and Moderna. “It will probably happen in the fall; I can’t say this will be the first day school starts in the fall.
Vaccinations for younger children, however, “likely won’t be until the start of the first quarter of 2022,” Dr Fauci said.
On the highly controversial question of whether people should wait longer than the recommended three or four weeks for a booster shot, or even skip the second dose, Dr Fauci told NBC News’ Meet the Press that ‘it was prudent for people to stick to the prescribed schedule.
“There are enough unknowns to that, especially the durability of the protection,” he said.
He added that although new data suggesting people who have had Covid could get sufficient protection with a single dose was “really quite impressive” it might be difficult to document who got the virus.
He also touched on the subject of the mutated variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa. In clinical trials involving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in this country, patients who were inoculated were not protected against mild or moderate disease caused by the variant, known as B. 1.351. Dr Fauci said in “Fox News Sunday” that although it is still rare in the United States, “if it becomes more dominant, we may need a version of the vaccine that is effective specifically against” this.
The United States is expected to exceed 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the coming daysDr Fauci told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that “we haven’t seen anything so close to this in over 100 years” since the 1918 flu pandemic, adding, “People will talk of those decades and decades and into decades. “
