Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: report – Times of India

WASHINGTON: America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Antoine Fauci called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose illnesses could provide vital clues as to whether Covid-19 first appeared following a lab leak, the Financial Time reported Thursday.“I would like to see the medical records of the three people who reportedly fell ill in 2019. Did they really get sick and, if so, what did they get sick with?” the report quoted Fauci as saying.The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with U.S. intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology lab in Wuhan were critically ill in 2019, a month before the first cases of Covid-19 were reported.

However, Chinese scientists and officials have consistently rejected the laboratory leak hypothesis, saying the virus could have circulated to other areas before hitting Wuhan and could even have entered China through imports from China. frozen foods or trade in wild animals.

The Financial Times reported that Fauci continues to believe that the virus was first transmitted to humans from animals, pointing out that even if the lab researchers had Covid-19, they could have contracted the disease from people in the region. wider.