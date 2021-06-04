World

Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: report – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 45 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read

WASHINGTON: America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Antoine Fauci called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose illnesses could provide vital clues as to whether Covid-19 first appeared following a lab leak, the Financial Time reported Thursday.
“I would like to see the medical records of the three people who reportedly fell ill in 2019. Did they really get sick and, if so, what did they get sick with?” the report quoted Fauci as saying.
The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with U.S. intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology lab in Wuhan were critically ill in 2019, a month before the first cases of Covid-19 were reported.

However, Chinese scientists and officials have consistently rejected the laboratory leak hypothesis, saying the virus could have circulated to other areas before hitting Wuhan and could even have entered China through imports from China. frozen foods or trade in wild animals.
The Financial Times reported that Fauci continues to believe that the virus was first transmitted to humans from animals, pointing out that even if the lab researchers had Covid-19, they could have contracted the disease from people in the region. wider.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 45 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

UN urges Yemen’s Houthis to allow examination of tanker

3 hours ago

Indian Muslim minority targeted during COVID-19 pandemic

4 hours ago

“I know money talks sometimes. But the money must be clean ‘

4 hours ago

Biden extends Trump-era ban on investment in Chinese military-linked companies

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button