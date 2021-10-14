World
Father arrested in case of American toddler who shot dead mother on Zoom – Times of India
MIAMI: Father of two who shot mother to death while in Zoom meeting, arrested in Florida for failing to keep gun out of reach at all -small.
Véondre Avery, 22, who was charged with manslaughter and non-safe storage of a firearm, was taken into custody on Tuesday, police and a prosecutor said.
Avery had stored the gun – loaded and unsecured – in a “Paw Patrol” children’s TV-themed backpack.
The boy’s mother, 21, Shamaya lynn, was shot dead at their home on August 11 with a single bullet, while in the middle of a Zoom meeting.
On a phone call to emergency services, one of Lynn’s co-workers can be heard saying, “One of the girls is passed out, she was bleeding. She has the camera on. Her baby is crying behind her back.” according to Orlando Sentry newspaper.
Avery, who was absent during the incident, also contacted emergency services upon his return, begging them to “hurry,” according to the newspaper.
Police arrived to find that Avery was trying to revive his girlfriend at their apartment in Altamonte Springs, a town north of Orlando. But she was pronounced dead shortly after by paramedics.
Trial date has yet to be set, district attorney said Dan Faggard.
Accidental shootings by children are not unheard of in the United States. In late September, a two-year-old boy was accidentally killed in Texas after finding a loaded gun in a parent’s backpack.
“Every year, hundreds of children in the United States have access to loaded and unsecured firearms in bedside cabinets and drawers, in backpacks and purses, or just left aside, “said a recent report from Everytown For Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group. .
According to the organization, the unintentional shooting of minors has killed 879 people since 2015 and 114 this year.
Véondre Avery, 22, who was charged with manslaughter and non-safe storage of a firearm, was taken into custody on Tuesday, police and a prosecutor said.
Avery had stored the gun – loaded and unsecured – in a “Paw Patrol” children’s TV-themed backpack.
The boy’s mother, 21, Shamaya lynn, was shot dead at their home on August 11 with a single bullet, while in the middle of a Zoom meeting.
On a phone call to emergency services, one of Lynn’s co-workers can be heard saying, “One of the girls is passed out, she was bleeding. She has the camera on. Her baby is crying behind her back.” according to Orlando Sentry newspaper.
Avery, who was absent during the incident, also contacted emergency services upon his return, begging them to “hurry,” according to the newspaper.
Police arrived to find that Avery was trying to revive his girlfriend at their apartment in Altamonte Springs, a town north of Orlando. But she was pronounced dead shortly after by paramedics.
Trial date has yet to be set, district attorney said Dan Faggard.
Accidental shootings by children are not unheard of in the United States. In late September, a two-year-old boy was accidentally killed in Texas after finding a loaded gun in a parent’s backpack.
“Every year, hundreds of children in the United States have access to loaded and unsecured firearms in bedside cabinets and drawers, in backpacks and purses, or just left aside, “said a recent report from Everytown For Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group. .
According to the organization, the unintentional shooting of minors has killed 879 people since 2015 and 114 this year.