FATF regional body holds Pakistan on ‘enhanced follow-up’ for sufficient outstanding demands – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Asia-Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering, a regional subsidiary of FATF, kept Pakistan on the status of “enhanced monitoring” for sufficient outstanding needs, while improving the country’s score on 21 of the 40 technical recommendations of the global monitoring body against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Pakistan was graylisted by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June 2018 and the country is struggling to come out of it.
The second follow-up report (FUR) on Pakistan’s mutual evaluation published by the APG also downgraded the country on one criterion.
The report indicates that Pakistan was upgraded to “Compliant” status on five counts and 15 others to “Largely Compliant” and one further to “Partially Compliant”.
The Dawn newspaper reported that overall, Pakistan is now fully “compliant” on seven recommendations and “broadly compliant” on 24 others. The country is “partially compliant” with seven recommendations and “non-compliant” with two out of a total of 40 recommendations.
Overall, Pakistan is now compliant or largely compliant with 31 of the 40 FATF Recommendations.
The report date for this assessment was October 1, 2020, which means Islamabad may have made further progress since then which will be assessed at a later stage.
“Pakistan will move from enhanced (accelerated) monitoring to enhanced monitoring, and will continue to report to the APG on progress made to strengthen its implementation of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures. (LAB / CFT), “said the APG. .
Pakistan submitted its third progress report in February 2021, which has yet to be assessed.
“Overall, Pakistan has made notable progress in addressing technical compliance gaps identified in its Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) and has been reassessed on 22 recommendations,” the APG added.
In the first FUR in February last year, Pakistan’s progress was largely unchanged – non-compliant on four counts, partially compliant on 25 counts and broadly compliant on nine recommendations. Since then, the government has worked aggressively and improved its efficiency on the AML / CFT system.
Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, who also heads the FATF task force, welcomed the reassessment, saying the results demonstrated the government’s sincerity and determination to comply with FATF demands .
The FATF Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of jurisdictions is assessed in two areas: technical compliance or legal instruments (40 FATF recommendations) and demonstration of effectiveness (11 immediate outcomes).
Pakistan’s MER was adopted in October 2019, in which the country was found to be compliant and widely deplored in 10 of the 40 recommendations.
Following the adoption of the MER, Pakistan was placed in a post-observation period by the FATF, which expired in February of this year.
During the said period, Pakistan carried out important legal reforms with the enactment of 14 federal laws and three provincial laws as well as relevant rules and regulations, the newspaper reported.
