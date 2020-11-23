Farmers will (again) feed the world

Women farmers clear farmland in northern Bangladesh. Credit: Naimul Haq / IPS

NEW YORK, November 23 (IPS) – Richer countries struggling to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic amid protests against lockdowns and restrictions risk ignoring an even greater danger – a looming global food emergency.

Even before the virus surfaced almost a year ago, an estimated 690 million people worldwide were undernourished, 144 million or 21% of children under five were stunted, and about 57% of people in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia could not afford a healthy diet.

The ranks of those chronically food insecure rise dramatically in 2020 as the pandemic adds to the miseries of communities already grappling with conflict, climate crisis, economic downturns and, in East Africa, locusts. Each percentage drop in global GDP means 700,000 more stunted children, according to UN estimates.

All of this means that the world is dangerously on track in its efforts to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, with food systems underpinning those 17 targets.

Yet we produce enough food for the 7.8 billion people in the world. It is our food systems that are broken. Hunger is increasing even as the world wastes and loses over a billion tonnes of food each year.

About a third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, with consumers in rich countries wasting almost as much food as the total net production of the country. Sub-Saharan Africa.

Danielle Nierenberg

With agriculture and the current food system responsible for around 21-37% of total greenhouse gas emissions, our food choices matter not only for health and social justice, but also for their impact on the climate and the biodiversity. The true impact of food production and consumption requires much better understanding and cost accounting.

Reset the farm-to-fork food system, a virtual event organized on December 1 by the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition in partnership with Food tank, will help prepare the ground for the UN Food Systems Summit 2021.

Experts will present concrete and practical solutions to realign food systems with human needs and planetary borders to become more resilient, inclusive and sustainable in the aftermath of the pandemic and beyond.

The conference will highlight the important role of smallholders and women who make up a significant proportion of the agricultural workforce – 43 percent on average in developing countries, according to FAO, the United Nations food agency.

Women tend to carry the brunt of hunger, but as farmers, innovators and decision-makers, they must be involved for real change to take place. They are the backbone of the rural economy, especially in the poorest countries, but receive only a fraction of the land, credit, inputs such as improved seeds and fertilizers, agricultural training and information in relation to men.

Africa is a huge net importer of food, but 75 percent of the crops grown in sub-Saharan Africa are produced by smallholder farms, with family farms estimated at over 100 million. Women do most of the weeding work, while three-quarters of children between the ages of 5 and 14 are forced to drop out of school and do agricultural work during peak hours.

Sixty percent of Africa’s total population is under 25, but countries are struggling to keep young people involved in agriculture and agribusiness.

Our challenge is to transform food systems so that people are no longer food insecure and can afford healthy diets while ensuring environmental sustainability. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for countries, and policymakers lack reliable data across the entire spectrum of food production.

The Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition has a 10 point action plan to fix the global food systemand improving standards, terminology and measurements are among these priorities. His Food sustainability index, developed with the Economist Intelligence Unit, uses the three pillars of nutrition, sustainable agriculture and food loss and waste to provide a tool that can shed light on the progress countries are making towards a more sustainable food system.

The COVID-19 pandemic could add between 83 and 132 million people to the total number of undernourished people worldwide this year alone, depending on the extent of the economic downturn, according to preliminary estimates.

The disruptions have increased food costs, made it more difficult for farmers to access seeds, feed and fertilizers, and resulted in increased post-harvest losses as food rots unpolluted on farms.

In the words of United Nations Special Envoy Agnes Kalibata: Countries face an agonizing trade-off between saving lives or livelihoods or, in the worst case, saving people from COVID-19 to starve them to death.

The challenges our food systems have faced for years have been highlighted by this crisis, as have the many weaknesses in global supply chains and the state of national health systems.

Let us seize this opportunity presented by the pandemic and shape a resilient food system that is sustainable, fairer and healthier for all and for the planet.

