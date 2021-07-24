Farmers are “the lifeblood of our food systems,” UN deputy chief stresses ahead of key summit

Dozens of booths have been set up near the UN event venue, where heads of state and delegates will meet from Monday to discuss ways to transform food systems to fight hunger, poverty, climate change and inequalities.

UN and government officials visited the market to meet with farmers before paying tribute to producers, especially women, for their central role in food systems.

“Farmers are the lifeblood of our food systems”Ms. Mohammed said. “Understanding their needs and the challenges they face helps ensure that emerging solutions are fit for purpose,” she added.

Farmers, especially women and indigenous peoples, work tirelessly to put food on our tables. I was grateful to exchange with a few of them today on how to generate actions to collectively transform our # Food Systems. pic.twitter.com/uXra6Tse7m – Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) July 24, 2021

Unnoticed contributions

The Deputy Secretary General, accompanied by Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit, visited the producers’ stalls. They also addressed the market and hosted two Food Systems Heroes on stage to share their stories.

The visit aimed to raise awareness of the essentials, yet often unnoticed, the contribution of women producers and to underline the urgent need to support greater resilience in the face of shocks such as COVID-19[feminine pandémie.

« Les agricultrices et les ‘agripreneurs’ sont souvent freinées par un manque de ressources et d’accès à l’information. Soutenir les femmes avec les mêmes compétences, les mêmes outils et la même formation est un moyen sûr d’améliorer les systèmes alimentaires », a déclaré Elizabeth Nsimadala, président des organisations paysannes panafricaines (PAFO).

Le pré-sommet sur les systèmes alimentaires

Le pré-sommet de trois jours commencera lundi, réunissant des délégués de plus de 100 pays dans un événement hybride pour présenter les dernières approches scientifiques et fondées sur des preuves du monde entier, lancer un ensemble de nouveaux engagements par le biais de coalitions d’action et mobiliser de nouveaux financements et partenariats.

L’événement réunira des jeunes, des agriculteurs, des peuples autochtones, la société civile, des chercheurs, le secteur privé, des dirigeants politiques et des ministres de l’agriculture, de l’environnement, de la santé, de la nutrition et des finances, entre autres acteurs clés.

La réunion préparera le terrain pour l’événement mondial culminant en septembre en réunissant divers acteurs du monde entier pour tirer parti de la puissance des systèmes alimentaires pour faire progresser les 17 Objectifs de développement durable (ODD).

UN Women / Lianne Milton A mother and her two daughters use logbooks to record what they consume, sell, donate or trade from their farm in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Key facts to cover during the meeting

Hunger

No less than 811 million people suffered from hunger in 2020, of which around 118 million went food insecure

Around 660 million people could still go hungry in 2030 – 30 million more than if the pandemic hadn’t happened

In 2020, around one in five children under five were affected by stunted growth caused by malnutrition

About three billion people cannot afford a healthy diet

Climate change and biodiversity loss

Food systems contribute about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions

Deforestation and climate change mean the Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon than it stores

Food systems are the main driver of biodiversity loss, responsible for up to 80% of losses and around 25% of endangered species

Poverty

Almost 100 million people have been left in poverty because of the pandemic

Global unemployment i s is expected to reach 205 million in 2022, up from 187 million in 2019

Gaps in food systems represent an estimated $ 12 trillion in hidden costs

Food loss and waste