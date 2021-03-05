Fariba Rahimi – How a model and entrepreneur turned her start-up into a six-figure business

Entrepreneurs need to connect with the important people in their industry

Fariba Rahimi

Entrepreneurs need to connect with the important people in their industry

Entrepreneurs need to connect with the important people in their industry

Fossegrenda, Norway, March 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – At the age of sixteen, Fariba Rahimi left his home country of Iran to pursue his dreams in Norway. At that time, no one knew that this teenage girl was on her way to becoming an international supermodel, successful entrepreneur and inspiring entrepreneur.

The popular model is a multi-talented woman and one of her accomplishments includes Trøndervask, Leader in real estate, construction and building maintenance in Norway Ten years ago Fariba built her business from scratch on her own and today it is now a six-man business. figures. Thanks to the exponential growth of his business, Fariba Rahimi is now also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious platform where great people from around the world share their successes.

But how did a teenage girl who fled her country become a supermodel and entrepreneur? We reached out to the star herself to share her thoughts on turning a startup into a six-figure company. Trust us, she would know!

So without further ado, let’s get started.

Embrace your failures

According to Fariba, every startup faces a setback at least once in their tenure. And the only ones who survive are those who accept their failures and learn from their mistakes, rather than give up. Fariba says the key to any successful business is learning from your mistakes and applying the results to your growth. Fariba says chess is blessings in disguise because it shows you where you are missing out, so you can critically analyze the situation and avoid it next time around. If your business is facing obstacles, it means it is on the right track. The only thing left to make it a successful business is to correct these mistakes.

Follow the trends

The story continues

Stay up to date with the latest technology. Keep learning about new products every day and update your company’s production with the latest machinery and equipment. Always stay abreast of modern practices as this will help you meet the dynamic needs of the market.

According to Fariba, the most important and crucial step for businesses today is to adapt digital marketing practices. This is the trend that is here to stay and if a business fails to connect with the larger market on social media, it fails on every level. Businesses need to adapt to internet platforms and use all relevant social media to cater to a large segment of the market.

Know the right people

Have you ever heard of a successful entrepreneur with 0 social ties? Neither do I! According to Fariba, entrepreneurs need to connect with the important people in their industry. Knowing the right people is all it takes to save a failed business and turn it into a growing one.

But you have to start networking before you even start your business. In fact, start in your 20s getting to know successful people. Being in their company would motivate you a lot. Create a large circle of genuine and successful people who would help you grow both personally and professionally.

Believe in yourself

According to Fariba, it goes without saying, but self-confidence from an early age is what separates successful people from others. You need to be confident in yourself and in your abilities to make your dreams come true.

If you follow these steps, your success is guaranteed and you’re on your way to building a six-figure business, according to Fariba. Fariba now lives in Trondheim, Norway, and runs his business while partnering with famous brands such as Versace for their advertising campaigns. Besides being an entrepreneur, Fariba is a very popular international model and influencer. She has appeared on the covers of various major magazines as a

Fariba Rahimi

+4747711552

This news was posted for the above source. Fariba Rahimi [ID=17181]

Warning: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to purchase. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / healthcare professional before any purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final conditions of sale of the site. The content publisher and its distribution partners assume no direct or indirect liability. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, please contact the company affected by this news.

Attachment