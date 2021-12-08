Fantasies of future fertility

Over the coming decades, the proportion of people aged 65 and over in countries with below replacement fertility will increase dramatically. Credit: KS Harikrishnan / IPS

PORTLAND, USA, Dec 08 (IPS) – Much low fertility countries have future fertility fantasies. It is time for them to end these fantasies and prepare for a future of below replacement fertility with demographic aging and without immigration from declining populations.

Over the past 50 years, the general fertility pattern has been unmistakable: once a country’s fertility rate falls below the replacement level, it tends to stay there. Despite this demographic pattern, the governments of many countries with below replacement fertility believe they can persuade couples to have more children.

Today, fertility rates of around 80 countries and the territories are below the replacement level, i.e. less than 2.1 children per woman. Together, these countries represent almost two-thirds of the world’s population of nearly 8 billion people (Figure 1).

Source: United Nations Population Division.

The countries whose fertility is below the replacement threshold are all developed countries as well as many Developing countries, including Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, South Korea, Thailand and Turkey. The latest addition to this group is India, which recently announced that its fertility rate had fallen to just below the replacement level at 2.0 births per woman.

Many of these countries have fertility rates more than half a child below the replacement level. For example, the total fertility rates for China, Italy and Japan are 1.3 births per woman. An even lower fertility rate is that of South Korea, which 0.8 birth per woman is the lowest in the world (Figure 2).

Source: National surveys and United Nations Population Division.

Largely due to fertility levels below replacement level, many countries are experiencing or are facing population decline. By mid-century, for example, the populations of almost 40 countries are expected to be smaller than they are today, including China, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain and Ukraine (Figure 3).

Source: United Nations Population Division.

In addition to population decline, the age structures of these countries will experience rapid demographic aging. Over the coming decades, the proportion of people aged 65 and over in countries with below replacement fertility will increase dramatically.

By 2050, for example, many countries including Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, France, Germany, Hungary, New Zealand, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, are expected to have around one-quarter of their population aged 65 and over. In some countries as well, such as Greece, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore and South Korea, the proportion of older people will be as much as a third of their population.

Rather than looking internationally migration increase or stabilize the size of their population and workforce, as some countries such as Australia, Canada and the United States do, many countries want to raise their low fertility levels. These governments argue that the only real durable solution population decline and population aging is to raise the fertility rates of their own indigenous populations to at least replacement level.

Although immigration can increase the size of the population and the workforce, as it does in some countries, it does not reverse the aging of the population, which is the result of low fertility and increased longevity. Moreover, the number of immigrants needed to compensate for the aging of the population in most cases would not only be too big, but also in the longer term, immigrants themselves would age and eventually join the older population.

Of course, fertility rebounds in the near future are certainly possible and cannot be excluded. However, population projections for countries in the 21st century generally predict that once fertility rates fall below the replacement level, they will stay there.

The fertility rate of virtually all countries is expected to remain below the replacement level once its fertility rate falls below 2.1 births per woman. Moreover, at the end of the century, only about 20 countries, virtually all in Africa, are expected to have fertility rates slightly close to replacement level, around 2.2 births per woman.

Some countries believe that the demographic consequences of fertility below the replacement threshold constitute threats to their economy, society and culture. These countries have attempted to return to at least a replacement fertility level through pro-natal policies, programs and various incentives, including tax cuts, subsidized child care, parental leave and financial incentives. , as well as limit access to contraceptives and abortion. However, government attempts at birth have on the whole failed to restore fertility to replacement level.

Powerful forces are responsible for bringing and maintaining fertility rates below replacement levels. In addition to urbanization, education, employment, and modern contraceptives, other important forces influencing fertility decisions of women and men include the cost of living, pressures and educational demands of women. children, improving the status of women, declining marriage, increasing divorces and separations, career aspirations, sterility and independence lifestyles.

Given the likely trends in fertility rates, many countries should anticipate and prepare for a demographic future of smaller and older populations. Official retirement age, for example, will have to be increased, perhaps to 70, which will not only increase the size of the working population, but also reduce the number of retirees.

In addition, countries will need to look to and invest in robotic, androids and artificial intelligence. Not only will existing and emerging technologies help cope with the shrinking workforce, but they will also help meet the needs of older people.

In addition to promotional programs healthy aging, preparing people for old age and making services and assistance readily available will be necessary for the growing number and proportions of older people. To meet growing demands, governments will need to seriously reconsider their budget, taxes and priorities, especially spending health care and defense.

The era of relatively high fertility, which was last experienced in the middle of the 20th century, is largely more. It is more and more replaced by low fertility rates, generally below replacement levels.

In all likelihood, the world’s population is expected to grow by billions more over the next few decades, possibly reaching 10 billion around the middle of the century. At the same time, countries need to recognize the realities of current fertility levels and their likely trends and major consequences in the decades to come.

In summary, many governments in countries with low fertility must reject their fantasies of returning to the comparatively high fertility levels of the past. They must prepare their countries for a future of below replacement fertility with population aging and without declining immigration.

Joseph chamie is an international consultant demographer, former director of the United Nations Population Division and author of numerous publications on population issues, including his recent book, “Births, deaths, migration and other important population issues. “