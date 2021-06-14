Family of Americans jailed in Russia backs prisoner swap ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Parents of American jailed in Russia demand prisoner swap for release before President Joe The Biden summit with Vladimir Putin Wednesday, after the Russian president said he was open to a possible exchange.

“We are very happy to hear that President Putin is open to a prisoner swap,” Trevor Reed’s parents said in an interview with NBC on Monday, seeing this as a tangible result of a meeting for which the White House tried to set expectations. low.

BIDEN PREPARING FOR THE SHOWDOWN WITH ‘KILLER’ POUTINE ON PLACID LAKE GENEVA

Reed, a University of North Texas student and former Marine, was charged with endangering “the life and health” of Russian police officers after an altercation and was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. He denies the accusation, which US officials have called “crass.”

Asked about Reed for a meeting Along with NBC, Putin said the former Marine was a “troublemaker” and “drunk” who “fucked himself up and started a fight.”

As to whether he would consider a prisoner exchange, Putin says, “Yes, yes, of course.”

Reed’s family said they were open to the idea.

“We don’t care how he gets home. If they want to trade Trevor for criminals who you know are low level criminals or whatever,” said Joey Reed, Trevor’s father.

“It’s fine with us. We want our son to come home,” said Paula Reed, Trevor’s mother.

“Hey, American prisons don’t have to pay for their housing then,” his father added. “Send home.”

According to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Reed was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. The authorities could not reach him.

“We are gravely concerned for his health,” Interim US Chargé d’Affaires Bartle Golman said in a statement. declaration, adding that the hospital housing Reed “has repeatedly refused to provide even a single update or information on his health for more than two weeks.”

Another former Marine, Paul Whelan, has been jailed after traveling to Russia for a wedding and accused of being a spy, a charge he denies. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison last year.

Whelan’s brother David expressed skepticism about an exchange, telling NBC that Paul was “wrongly accused”.

“He is innocent … We would rather see the door open and he come out rather than a negotiated release of Russian convicts,” he said.

Whelan’s lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, Told Reuters in February that Washington and Moscow were discussing a possible exchange.

Zherebenkov identified two people detained by the United States whom he said Russia would be willing to exchange: the pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into the United States, and the arms dealer Viktor Bout.

David Whelan told Russian news services last week that his brother was vaccinated against the coronavirus in the prison labor camp where he is being held.

In one interview with CNN this month, Paul Whelan called on Biden to “discuss and aggressively resolve” Russia’s imprisonment of Americans for political reasons.

“Decisive action is needed immediately” to end the “kidnapping” of US citizens, Whelan said in a call from the labor camp where he is serving his sentence.

“This is not Russia’s problem against me; this is Russia’s problem against the United States, and the United States must respond to this hostage diplomacy situation and resolve it as quickly as possible.” , he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the imprisonment of the two Americans during a meeting in Iceland Last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in May that the detentions had been lifted “at the highest level and … through many diplomatic channels.”

In a statement, Texas Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on Biden to insist on the release of Reed and Whelan “as a precondition” to his meeting with Putin.

“These two Americans deserve to come home to their families,” McCaul said.

While officials have refuse talking about a prisoner swap, Reed’s family is hopeful.

“If they could accomplish anything at this summit, it would be this exchange,” Joey Reed told NBC.

“He is being held like a pawn to try to obtain concessions in a political dispute between our two countries in which he has no part, and it is time to let him return to Texas,” the family wrote in a statement. .

