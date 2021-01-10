Family and friends of Indonesian plane crash passengers await news

North Sumatra, Indonesia – Families and friends of passengers on Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff on Saturday spoke of the deadly incident, saying they still have hope despite the recorders aircraft, which record cockpit voice and flight data, being located.

Five family members of Yudi Qurdani were among 62 people on board the plane – according to the flight manifesto – which lost contact with air traffic control just four minutes after taking off from the international airport Soekarno-Hatta from Jakarta.

The plane’s destination was Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on the Indonesian island of Borneo, about 740 km (460 miles).

Qurdani’s uncle Toni Ismail, Aunt Rahmawati and cousin Ratih Windania were returning to Pontianak after a family vacation in Bandung, Java, with Ratih’s daughter, Yumna Fani Syatuzahr, four years old. Athar Rizki Riawan, Qurdani’s eight-year-old nephew, was also traveling with them, although his parents remained in Pontianak.

They weren’t even supposed to be on the plane.

“They bought tickets to go back to Pontianak on [Saturday] at 7 am on NAM Air, ”Qurdani told Al Jazeera.

“But the night before, the airline told us that the flight had been changed at 1:30 pm and that it would be a Sriwijaya Air plane. They just did as they were told and went to the airport in the afternoon.

Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) officials collect debris and other items at suspected crash site [Courtesy of Basarnas]

The family suspect that NAM Air, which is a subsidiary of Sriwijaya Air, transferred passengers to the last flight due to low ticket sales.

The merged flights also meant that the Sriwijaya Air plane was carrying six additional crew members from the canceled NAM Air flight, including Captain Didik Gunardi, First Officer Fadly Satrianto and four cabin crew members.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) on Sunday released photographs of officials recovering debris and other items from the alleged crash site, including a children’s pink t-shirt, which, according to Qurdani, belonged to Yumna.

“She wasn’t wearing it when she left, but her mother had packed it in her suitcase. She wore it a lot, so we recognized it straight away when we saw it on TV. We’re 80% sure it’s his T-shirt, ”he said.

Before boarding the plane to Pontianak, Yumna’s mother, Windania, posted a series of Instagram stories of the family walking the airport, one of which was captioned: “Goodbye all my family… We are coming home. ”

The posts have since gone viral, with members of the public leaving messages of condolence.

Qurdani, speaking to Al Jazeera at Kramat Jati Police Hospital in Jakarta where the family gathered to wait for news and help with the identification process, said Athar’s parents had previously given DNA samples in Pontianak and that Ismail and Rahmawati’s family donated samples in Jakarta. .

“We also saw on TV that they found the black boxes and we just hope there are survivors. We will continue to hope and ask for God’s help so that they are alive, ”he said.

“But we are also preparing for anything, even the worst. We hope we can handle whatever is to come. “

According to the flight manifesto, the plane was carrying six crew members and 46 adult passengers, seven children and three babies, including Rizki Wahyudi, his wife Indah Halimah Putri, his stepmother Rosi Wahyuni ​​and his three-month-old daughter. , Nabila Anjani.

Wahyudi worked at Gunung Palung National Park in West Kalimantan, according to Indonesian Forest Rangers (PolHut) who confirmed the news via their WhatsApp channel.

He also often met with local NGOs, including the Indonesian Environment Forum (WALHI), where he focused on environmental aid initiatives and was particularly interested in orangutan conservation, a source that did not wish to be named told Al Jazeera.

His cousin, Ebta, told local media that Wahyudi traveled to Jakarta to bring his wife and daughter back to Pontianak.

His wife had isolated herself during her pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Ebta, which is why she did not visit Pontianak when Wahyudi was first parked in the national park.

‘Just Married’

Mulyadi P. Tamsir and his wife Makrufatul Yeti were also on board.

The couple had just married last month and were on their way from Jakarta, where they lived, to Mulyadi’s hometown of Pontianak so he could introduce his new bride to his extended family, chief Alwi Hasbi Silalahi said. from the Muslim Student Association (HMI), North Sumatra and Mulyadi’s former colleague and friend.

Mulyadi was the head of HMI Indonesia from 2016 to 2018, but had left to work for Hanura, one of Indonesia’s political parties, and Silalahi said the news of the downed plane created a wave of grief throughout the community. HMI.

“The last time I spoke to Mulyadi was about his marriage. Then the next thing I hear is that he was on the plane, ”Silalahi told Al Jazeera, adding that he was shocked when he learned that the plane had lost contact with him. air traffic control.

“All his friends are so sad to hear this news, especially since he just got married and was about to start a family. We pray for him and his safety. All HMI across Indonesia are in mourning and we are praying as hard as we can. “

Silalahi added that a special prayer event was held online on Sunday evening so HMI members across the country could pray together virtually for her safe recovery.

“We hope he is still alive,” he said. “We are just waiting.”