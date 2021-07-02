Families search for loved ones missing in post-war El Salvador

One of the leaflets stuck to a tree in the town of Sonsonate, in eastern El Salvador, on June 28 called for help in locating Flor Maria Garcia, 33, who has been missing since March. The next day, the young woman’s body was found in a vacant lot near Cojutepeque, the city in the center of the country where she lived with her husband, Joel Valle, arrested as the main suspect in the feminicide case. CREDIT: Edgardo Ayala / IPS

SAN SALVADOR, Jul 02 (IPS) – The pain María Estela Guevara feels over the disappearance of her niece Wendy Martínez remains as intense as it was four years ago, when she learned that the young woman , then 31, had disappeared without a trace in eastern El Salvador.

“I still feel the same pain, I want to know what happened to her,” Guevara, 64, who always considered Wendy his daughter because she raised her from a young age, told IPS between sobs. age after being orphaned.

Guevara’s fate is shared by thousands of families in El Salvador who have lost loved ones who simply did not return home one day and never heard from again.

At least 2,383 complaints of missing persons were reported in 2019, up from 2,457 in 2018, according to the report Desaparición de personas en El Salvador (Disappearance of persons in El Salvador), published in April by the non-governmental organization Foundation for Law Enforcement Studies (Foundation of Studies for the Application of Law – FESPAD). The document covered the period 2014-2019.

The phenomenon has been happening for years in a highly polarized political context where incumbent governments have sought to downplay the problem to show that they are fighting crime effectively, and the political opposition has sought to draw attention to it.

A grieving process that never ends

Wendy went missing on September 30, 2017 in San Miguel, the capital of the Eastern Department of the same name. She was studying cosmetology and that day she left at 7:00 am to repair the hair of several clients.

“She said she came home at 11:00 am to give lunch to her nine-year-old daughter, but she never came back,” Guevara said. “I kept calling her until midnight, and she never answered.”

Wendy Martínez’s aunt and daughter have been awaiting her return since 2017, when the then 31-year-old disappeared without a trace in the eastern El Salvador town of San Miguel after leaving home early a September morning to look after clients. Hair. CREDIT: courtesy of María Estela Guevara

Disappearances – nothing new in El Salvador

The phenomenon of disappearances is not new in this Central American country torn apart by a bloody civil war between 1980 and 1992, which left some 75,000 dead and 8,000 missing.

Following the armed conflict, El Salvador has experienced a maelstrom of violence, mainly at the hands of youth gangs who, over time, have grown into powerful organized criminal groups that control large swathes of territory in this land-stricken country. the poverty of 6.7 million inhabitants. .

Gangs have historically been the root of many missing persons cases, as they try to leave no evidence of their crimes, analysts consulted by IPS said, but without ruling out the involvement of other actors in recent years.

“There is certainly a high probability that this pattern (of gangs) will continue,” lawyer Zaida Navas, head of the legal and security state at Cristosal, an NGO that works for the defense of civilians, told IPS. human rights in Central America.

She added: “But the disappearances are also the result of murders in cases of femicide, and executions by organized criminal groups which are not necessarily gangs, and also due to personal disputes.”

One of the last femicides was the high-profile case of Flor María García, 33, who has been missing since March 16.

That day, her husband Joel Valle reported to authorities that Flor María was missing. According to him, she had left her home in Cojutepeque, a municipality in the central department of Cuscatlán, early on to the capital, San Salvador.

Valle, a dentist, said Flor María went to pick up supplies for the dental clinic where she worked as an assistant.

But in a twist of the case, authorities arrested Valle on June 25 as the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance and charged him with the felony of missing persons.

“We have always had doubts about her; we, as Flor’s family, knew that she had suffered psychological and economic violence in her home,” her brother, Jorge Garcia, told IPS a few days after the event. arrest of Valle.

He added: “We found it strange that on the day of her disappearance he, Joel, did not send us a WhatsApp message until around 7:00 p.m., asking if she was with us, in Sonsonate”, the town where Flor María was. originally from, west of El Salvador, and where his family still lives.

Authorities found Flor María’s remains on June 29 in a vacant lot by the roadside near Cojutepeque, under tons of earth and gravel.

The charges will range from missing persons to femicide, authorities said.

“I should have warned my sister, I should have insisted that she leave him when the incidents of psychological and economic violence occurred, even physical,” Garcia added.

This is no consolation, but Flor María’s family will be able to offer her a religious burial and begin the mourning process.

However, many other families feel no sense of closure, as long as their loved ones remain missing.

The numbers game

Given the strained relations between Nayib Bukele’s government and his political opponents, the issue of missing persons has once again taken on national importance, with the president defending his security agenda, the Territorial control plan, as the reason for the drop in murder rates.

But his opponents say that while it is true that homicides have declined, cases of missing persons are on the rise.

According to government figures, homicides have dropped significantly since Bukele took office in June 2019 and began implementing the plan.

When the government took office, there were 50 murders per 100,000 population in El Salvador, a rate that fell to 19 per 100,000, Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said in a television interview in March.

But establishing how many people are missing in the country, and whether the number is increasing, decreasing or remaining stable by comparing periods, is not an easy task, analysts consulted by IPS said.

This is especially true because there is no official census of cases, but three separate institutions that follow figures that are sometimes consistent and sometimes quite different: the National Civil Police, the General Prosecutor’s Office and Dr. Roberto Masferrer. Institute of Legal Medicine, and each manages its own data based on complaints received.

“I think the most honest answer – although I don’t know if the most rigorous – is that the official figures allow us to conclude that we have a partial view of reality, historically”, said lawyer Arnau Baulenas , legal coordinator of José Simeón. The Institute of Human Rights at the Central American University of Cañas, told IPS.

He clarified that he was not only referring to the current administration in Bukele, but that it had been a problem for decades.

A report by the Efe news agency, based on official figures, said at the end of May that in the first four months of 2021, reports of missing persons had increased by 112% compared to the same period in 2020, passing from 196 to 415..

“But it is very difficult to assess whether the increase in complaints filed really means that there are more cases, because there is a counter-argument: that people report more cases because they see that the authorities are taking action, ”Baulenas said.

He added, however, that “such an increase would indicate that the disappearances have indeed increased.”

Bukele, for his part, said on March 26 that as homicides declined, investigators were better able to investigate other crimes.

“It’s not the same to investigate 40 homicides as it is to investigate three homicides a day,” he said, referring to the drop in the daily murder rate.

Meanwhile, María Estela Guevara does not give up hope to one day find out what happened to Wendy that day in September 2017.

“Her little girl is now 13, and she still hopes her mum comes home, she tells me not to take things out of Wendy’s room, in case she comes back,” Guevara said in a voice. heavy.