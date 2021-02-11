Families of detainees detail a vision for justice in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) – Late in the night in 2015, a friend of Yasmen Almashan tagged a photo on her Facebook account. The notification ended a tormented wait for a sign from her brother, detained three years earlier by Syrian troops.

The photo of Okba, Almashan’s older brother, was among thousands of graphic images of the emaciated and bloody corpses of detainees in the prisons of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The photos were smuggled out by a sympathetic forensic photographer named Caesar.

The photo brought some relief, Almashan said. Okba’s bruised eyes, stubble, and relatively unchanged weight indicated that he died soon after his detention, so the torture did not last long.

It also meant that the wait for his return was over. “The wait was full of hope, anticipation, and it kept us in our place, costing us more brothers. We have lost everything in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Almashan has lost another brother, Bashar, who disappeared the day Islamic State militants invaded his hometown of Deir el-Zour in southeastern Syria, nearly seven years. She is still waiting for any sign of life – or death – from him. She lost three other brothers who were shot dead during anti-government protests; leaving her with only one surviving brother.

Almashan’s ordeal is that of tens of thousands of Syrians with family members detained or missing during the brutal 10-year conflict.

On Wednesday, survivors of Syrian prisons and the families of those still detained or missing launched their first collective appeal for justice. Their message is clear: immediately stop torture in detention centers and reveal the fate of tens of thousands of people missing. Only then can a way to end the conflict in Syria be found, the drafters of the Charter of Truth and Justice said.

The charter aims to ensure that the issue of detainees and the missing is not lost in negotiations on a final resolution to the war. So far, efforts to put the issue on the agenda of the UN-led talks have gone nowhere. The negotiations, which focused on building a constitution and preparing for elections, made little progress.

According to conservative estimates, the number of people detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria is 149,000, of which more than 85% are in the hands of the Syrian government, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. Most disappeared or were detained shortly after peaceful protests erupted in March 2011 against Assad’s government, which responded to the rallies with brutal repression.

Activists say the effects go beyond those detained or missing. Relatives are stuck in time, forced to pay bribes to find out the fate of their loved ones or desperately search a network of prisons and detention centers where torture is rampant. Rights groups say thousands of people have died from torture in detention.

The Syrian government denies holding political prisoners, calling its opposition terrorists. After winning the battlefield, he negotiated limited prisoner exchanges with various armed groups, which the families said offer partial solutions to a very small group.

In recent years, Damascus has started updating civil registers and sending death notices without cause of death to families. Many rights groups saw the move as an attempt to close the case under international pressure without any accountability or closure for families.

Ahmad Helmi, former detainee and co-founder of Taafi, Arabic for “Recovery”, an association offering aid to those who survived Syrian prisons, said the charter describes justice as those affected see it, in the short and long term.

The priority is to ensure the immediate release of the prisoners, to end the torture, to return the remains of those who were killed in detention and to stop the illegal trials on the ground, he said. Then, it sets out a vision for ensuring accountability, repatriation, truth, and reform of the security forces.

“This is the justice we want,” he told an online panel launching the charter, set up by five associations of families and survivors. The panel brought together European and UN diplomats, survivors and relatives of the missing.

The charter is purely humanitarian and sidelines affiliations or political motives, say the drafters.

“The problem hurts all Syrians,” said Fadwa Mahmoud, whose husband and son are held in government prisons. “We will be the voice of all mothers and sisters who cannot speak” because they are in areas controlled by the government.

For Almashan, revealing the fate of the detainees would send the message to many families who have fled Syria that it is possible to return safely.

“How can you solve the refugee problem if there is no security in Syria and anyone can be detained?” Said Almashan, herself a refugee in Germany with her five children, her husband and only surviving brother and his family. “The prisons are always crammed.

Long-term justice ensures an end to a culture of impunity and would prevent revenge killings and continuing instability even as the war ends, the editors say.

“It’s a long struggle,” Almashan said. “As much effort as we put in, we will get results.”