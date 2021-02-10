Families angry as hope fades for workers in India’s glacier tragedy

Desperation is growing among the families of 39 workers trapped in a tunnel after a Himalayan glacier burst on Sunday, causing a deadly flash flood.

Joshimath, Uttarakhand – Anger is growing among the families of 39 workers trapped in a tunnel after a deadly flash flood caused by the bursting of a Himalayan glacier destroyed two hydroelectric projects on Sunday.

Four days after tons of rocks and slush blocked the tunnel under construction at the Tapovan Dam in Uttarakhand state, desperate families clashed with villagers on Wednesday, expressing their anger at the administration at About the management of the rescue operation.

Swati Bhadouriya, the magistrate of Chamoli district, about 278 km (173 miles) east of the main town of Dehradun, told Al Jazeera that a body was found on Wednesday morning, bringing the number of died in the tragedy while more than 170 people were missing. .

Members of the Indian National Disaster Response Force near the Tapovan tunnel [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

Families of the missing say authorities are not doing enough work and time is running out for loved ones trapped in the 1.24 mile (2 km) tunnel. Officials said they were unable to go beyond 120 meters.

But the families of the workers said the rescue team, which includes hundreds of paramilitary personnel and members of the National Disaster Response Force, was taking “too long” to clean up the debris and gave “conflicting media reports” about the rescue mission. .

“If anyone in the administration in the truest sense of the word believes the workers inside the tunnel are alive, then this operation shouldn’t take that long,” said Abdul Wajid, 30, from the district of Saharanpur, in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.

Wajid’s younger brother, Sadiq – a father of three – along with four others from the district had started working in the Tapovan tunnel last week.

They were supposed to finish their work on Sunday night and return to their hometown on Monday, Wajid said, adding that fate had something else in store for them.

Babu Ram’s brother Pramod Sen was also working in the tunnel on Sunday.

“Four days have passed since the tunnel was blocked by slush and rescue teams have still not been able to find the people trapped inside,” he told Al Jazeera.

“We’ve lost all hope now. We don’t think our loved ones are still alive. We just want the administration to make the bodies of our loved ones safe. “

Piyoosh Rautela, a senior disaster relief official, told Al Jazeera they were working around the clock to find the workers and the rescue operation was taking time because they could not send too many machines to inside.

“It was a tunnel and people were working inside. Debris came and strangled the tunnel. We don’t know how far the debris has gone, ”he said.

Rautela said he understood the agony of families but that they were “not aware of the practical realities people face in the Himalayas”.

“These are fast torrents. A person who has been swept away in this situation may or may not be found, ”he said.

“Three days is not long, people survive longer periods trapped in various places. There have been examples. We hope we find them. “