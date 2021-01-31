Fact check: Hank Aaron’s death was unrelated to the Covid-19 vaccine
On January 5, legendary home run hitter Hank Aaron tweeted that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus at Morehouse School of Medicine, along with other civil rights figures in Atlanta who were 75 years old or more more and therefore were part of the highest priority group to be vaccinated.
“I hope you do the same!” he wrote.
Seventeen days later, Mr. Aaron passed away at the age of 86.
Now anti-vaccine campaigners including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, are seizing his death to suggest – without evidence – that there may be a connection.
“It was pure coincidence,” retorted Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, founding dean of Morehouse medical school and secretary of health and human services in the George HW Bush administration, who was vaccinated with Mr. Aaron. He told Atlanta’s WSB-TV, “But if you can tell, Hank was in a car before the day he died, and we’re trying to attribute his death to being in a car.”
The Fulton County medical examiner also said there was no indication that Mr Aaron had an allergic or anaphylactic reaction related to the vaccine.
Yet Mr Aaron’s death was caught in a whirlwind of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding the coronavirus and society’s efforts to fight it. Skepticism about vaccines has become one of the latest forms of resistance that health officials have faced throughout the pandemic, with critics flouting social distancing rules and bristling to cover themselves up face with masks.
Protesters forced Los Angeles authorities to close the entrance to Dodger Stadium, one of the nation’s largest vaccination sites, for an hour on Saturday. About 50 protesters had gathered there, some holding posters saying “99.96% survival rate” and “end the lockdown”.
Health officials say that so far, with more than 23 million doses administered in the United States, the two vaccines already cleared for use appear to be fairly safe. There have been a few serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, but they are treatable and considered rare, and no deaths have been reported. The rates at which anaphylaxis has occurred so far – five cases for every million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, and 2.8 cases per million for Moderna’s vaccine – are in line with what’s happening with other widely used vaccines.
At a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisors on Wednesday, CDC’s Dr Tom Shimabukuro said: “Overall, the safety profiles of Covid-19 vaccines are reassuring and consistent with those seen in pre-authorization. clinical tests.”
He said the federal government had “implemented the most intense and comprehensive vaccine safety monitoring program in history.”
Despite this, anti-vaccine campaigners have sought to undermine public confidence in vaccines, using social media to spread unfounded accounts of people dying or suffering from dramatic side effects.
Polls have shown that public confidence in vaccines has generally solidified in recent months, but the confidence of African Americans is lower than that of other demographic groups, even as the virus has swept through this community with punitive fury.
That’s why the Morehouse School of Medicine has brought together pioneering civil rights leaders like Mr. Aaron and Andrew Young, the former United Nations Ambassador, to get vaccinated and lead by example.
“They went to the polls to guarantee our rights,” Valerie Montgomery Rice, dean and president of the medical school, said in a statement. “And now they’re rolling up their sleeves to save lives.”
