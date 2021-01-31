Fact check: Hank Aaron’s death was unrelated to the Covid-19 vaccine

On January 5, legendary home run hitter Hank Aaron tweeted that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus at Morehouse School of Medicine, along with other civil rights figures in Atlanta who were 75 years old or more more and therefore were part of the highest priority group to be vaccinated.

“I hope you do the same!” he wrote.

Seventeen days later, Mr. Aaron passed away at the age of 86.

Now anti-vaccine campaigners including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, are seizing his death to suggest – without evidence – that there may be a connection.

“It was pure coincidence,” retorted Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, founding dean of Morehouse medical school and secretary of health and human services in the George HW Bush administration, who was vaccinated with Mr. Aaron. He told Atlanta’s WSB-TV, “But if you can tell, Hank was in a car before the day he died, and we’re trying to attribute his death to being in a car.”

The Fulton County medical examiner also said there was no indication that Mr Aaron had an allergic or anaphylactic reaction related to the vaccine.