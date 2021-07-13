World
Facial recognition technology fights coronavirus in Chinese city – Times of India
BEIJING: Facial recognition technology linked to personal health codes has been deployed in a Chinese city bordering Myanmar as authorities seek to crush a coronavirus outbreak.
China is one of the most watched countries in the world, with the government rushing to install more than 200 million Video surveillance cameras to “cover all public spaces” over the past five years.
Surveillance has been widely used to fight Covid-19 in China, which was the first country to adopt a QR code system to record test results and track contacts.
But this is the first publicly reported case of facial recognition used to track a person’s movements and health status as they enter and leave residential areas, supermarkets, transportation hubs and other places. public.
“Anyone entering and leaving must have their (health) code and face scanned to pass,” he added. Ruili, in Yunnan Province, told reporters on Saturday.
Ruili discovered 155 cases over the past week in one of the worst viral outbreaks in recent months to strike China, data showed Tuesday.
“Security tools such as facial recognition cameras, smart door locks and road barriers (managed by police or community volunteers) have been put in place in key areas,” local authorities said. in a press release.
Scanners can also monitor the temperatures of individuals, Chinese National Radio reported.
There are no details on how long the database will keep records or if authorities will shut down the system, which is monitored by the city’s Pandemic Prevention Working Group, once the outbreak is contained. .
Ruili, a town of over 210,000 people, is a major Muse crossing point in neighboring Myanmar, which has witnessed an escalation of unrest since the February 1 coup, raising concerns that people would flock from the region. Chinese border to escape violence.
Almost half of the new cases reported in the past week were Myanmar nationals, according to the Yunnan Provincial Health Commission, although it is not clear how they entered the city.
China has taken a zero-risk approach to coronavirus clusters.
It has largely curbed the spread of the disease since it emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, with strict border controls, mass testing, lockdowns and links to big tech for tracking.
But the multitude of new health monitoring apps has also raised privacy concerns.
A widely used application travel history tracking and virus tests developed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba shared data with police, according to a New York Times survey in January.
At the height of the pandemic, police in large cities wore helmets equipped with facial recognition and infrared cameras that measured the temperature of pedestrians.
Rights groups have criticized China’s ubiquitous surveillance net, saying it is used to silence dissent and target ethnic minority groups.
