Faced with their inability to meet the 2020 biodiversity targets, world leaders commit to act and fund

Climate change and caring for the environment could have devastating consequences for the healthy ecosystems and rich biodiversity of Saint Lucia. On January 10, France, the United Nations and the World Bank organized a virtual summit on biodiversity during which world leaders pledged to take action and finance the protection of the planet. Credit: Desmond Brown / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Jan.12 (IPS) – French President Emmanuel Macron has called the 4th edition of the One Planet Summit for biodiversity with a concession – that after a decade the world has failed to take the necessary action to stem the loss of global biodiversity. The January 10 event, hosted virtually by France, the United Nations and the World Bank, focused on four areas requiring urgent action; protect terrestrial and maritime species, promote agroecology, mobilize funding for biodiversity and protect tropical forests, species and human health.

“A decade has passed and the facts are undeniable. None of the goals have been implemented, such as ending species extinction or reducing pollution. We have to face this failure and learn from it, ”Macron said.

The French leader said the world is seeing the effects of overexploitation of natural resources, including rising poverty, inequality, public health crises and security concerns. He urged leaders to act decisively, saying they have the means to tackle the crisis in the natural world.

“Opportunities are emerging in nature to create 191 million jobs by 2030. If forests, oceans and ecosystems remain intact, they can become effective carbon sinks to help us meet climate goals. Nature offers solutions for sustainable agriculture and economic services, helping us to preserve our heritage and cultures, ”he said.

the 2019 Global Assessment on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, the first of its kind in a decade, said the rate of global change in nature over the past half century was unprecedented in history. He warned that the relentless demand for the earth’s resources had led to the extinction of a million plant and animal species in decades, with implications for public health.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the summit that 2021 must be the year to “reconcile humanity with nature”, and that the world cannot afford to “return to the old normalcy” .

“So far, we have destroyed our planet. We abuse it like we have a spare. Our current use of resources requires almost two planets, but we only have one. If we can compare Earth’s history to a calendar year, we’ve used a third of its natural resources in the past 0.2. seconds. “

With more than 1.8 million lives lost and economies brought to their knees by COVID-19, the UN chief said the pandemic recovery was an opportunity for the world to change course.

“With smart policies and the right investments, we can chart the right course, jumpstart economies, build resilience and save biodiversity. Innovations in energy and transportation can guide sustainable recovery and economic and social transformation, ”said Guterres.

The Secretary-General cited the Great African Green Wall as a particularly promising solution to nature-based biodiversity loss. The ambitious project aims to plant a 5,000 mile “wall” of trees to combat land degradation and protect livelihoods in the Sahel, Lake Chad and Horn of Africa regions. The summit raised $ 14.3 billion for the project, exceeding its goal of just over $ 4 billion. The World Bank Group has pledged $ 5 billion to this initiative.

“Climate change and biodiversity loss are defining issues of our time,” World Bank President David Malpass said at the summit, adding that with COVID-19 highlighting the link between human health and health Earth, the institution will work with the German government on further research towards a “one health” approach to preventing emerging infectious diseases.

“It’s very clear: we cannot succeed in helping countries reduce poverty and inequality without addressing the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Heir to the British throne, the Prince of Wales, called for stronger action on biodiversity conservation, saying consensus, intentions and goals are good “first steps”, but practical efforts are overdue. The royal unveiled his “Terra Carta”, an earth charter with 100 recommendations for the recovery of nature, people and the planet. He hopes to raise $ 10 billion for environmental projects and challenges big companies to commit to an “ambitious and sustainable future”.

“I urgently appeal to leaders, from all sectors and around the world, to join us in this endeavor and support this ‘Terra Carta’ – to bring prosperity in harmony with nature, people and the planet. the decade to come, ”he said.

The meeting also paved the way for a new< Coalition à haute ambition pour la nature et les peuples >>, a group of 50 countries determined to conserve 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030. The coalition, chaired by France, Costa Rica and the United States Kingdom, hopes to reduce the loss of species and protect ecosystems.

The theme of this year’s summit was “Let’s Act Together for Nature”, and it launches an important year of action on the crisis of nature. The United Nations Biodiversity Summit is scheduled for Kunming, China in May and is expected to produce a post-2020 global framework on biodiversity.

The 26the The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) is scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, in November.