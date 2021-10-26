Facebook, YouTube remove Bolsonaro’s video on vaccine claims

Both social media platforms said the video, in which the Brazilian president made false statements, violated their policies.

Facebook and YouTube removed from their platforms a video of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which the far-right leader falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines were linked to the development of AIDS.

Alphabet Inc’s Facebook and YouTube said the video, which was recorded Thursday, violated their policies.

“Our policies do not allow claims that COVID-19 vaccines kill or seriously harm people,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

YouTube confirmed it did the same later today.

“We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical disinformation policy regarding COVID-19 for alleging that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases.” YouTube said in a statement.

According to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), COVID-19 vaccines approved by health regulatory bodies are safe for most people, including those living with HIV, virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, known as AIDS.

Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.

In July, YouTube removed videos from Bolsonaro’s official channel recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin against COVID-19, despite scientific evidence that these drugs are not effective in treating the disease.

Since then, Bolsonaro has avoided naming the two drugs on his live broadcasts, saying the videos could be removed and advocating “early treatment” in general for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus in July last year, credited his taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for his mild symptoms. While Bolsonaro himself said last January that he would not take any COVID-19 vaccine, he pledged to vaccinate all Brazilians quickly.

In addition to removing the video, YouTube suspended Bolsonaro for seven days, national newspapers O Estado de S Paulo and O Globo reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

YouTube did not respond to a separate Reuters news agency request for comment regarding the suspension on Monday evening.