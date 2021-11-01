Facebook says it closed Nicaraguan government-run troll farm

Facebook Inc said it had shut down a Nicaraguan government-run “troll farm” that posted anti-opposition messages on multiple accounts, a move that comes just days before presidential elections are held in the Central American country.

The social media giant said Monday that the troll farm – a coordinated effort to manipulate public discourse using fake accounts – was intended to amplify pro-government and anti-opposition content.

The accounts were managed by the government of President Daniel Ortega and the ruling party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front, said Ben Nimmo, head of threat intelligence for Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

“It was really an intergovernmental operation, the troll farm consisted of several clusters which were managed by several… government entities at the same time,” Nimmo told AFP news agency.

He said the company closed 937 accounts, 140 pages and 24 groups on Facebook, as well as 363 Instagram accounts, last month.

Around 40 opposition figures in Nicaragua have been arrested in recent months [Maynor Valenzuela/Reuters]

The news comes ahead of Sunday’s presidential elections in which Ortega is running for a fourth consecutive term.

The run-up to the vote was marked by widespread crackdown on Nicaraguan opposition leaders and presidential candidates, with seven potential Ortega candidates among around 40 opposition figures who have been arrested in recent months.

The United States lambasted the elections as a sham organized by an increasingly authoritarian president and the administration of President Joe Biden also imposed a series of punishments and travel restrictions on Nicaraguan officials.

Ortega’s government was rally opponents since June on charges of treason or money laundering which critics say are invented and designed to facilitate the re-election of the longtime leader.

On Monday, Facebook said in a statement that the troll operation was mainly led by employees of the Nicaraguan Telecommunications and Postal Institute (TELCOR), working from the postal service headquarters in Managua.

“It was one of the most intergovernmental troll operations we have disrupted to date, with several state entities participating in this activity at once,” company investigators said in their report.

Nimmo also accused other Nicaraguan government institutions, such as the Supreme Court and the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute, of running smaller groups of fake accounts.

Dozens of Nicaraguan activists and opposition leaders have been forced into exile in recent years [File: Mayela Lopez/Reuters]

“The aim was to flood the online conversation in Nicaragua with pro-government and anti-opposition messages,” he said.

Facebook added that the transaction involved a complex network of media brands on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Blogspot and Telegram, as well as websites linked to these entities.

The activity, Facebook said, began in April 2018, after student-led events against the Nicaraguan government erupted. More than 300 people were killed in the crackdown that followed and tens of thousands of Nicaraguans went into exile.

The network of troll farms created fake accounts to discredit protesters, including posing as students and attempting to coordinate critics’ accounts, Facebook said.

The company also said it was increasingly focusing on publishing and amplifying pro-government content starting in late 2019.

Facebook, who announced last week it would begin to be marketed under the name Meta Platforms from December 1. has undergone careful scrutiny lawmakers and regulators on potential harms related to its platform, especially after a former employee and whistleblower Francoise Haugen leakage of internal documents.

He said he had this year removed other networks linked to the governments of Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan, Thailand and Azerbaijan for breaking his rules against the so-called coordinated inauthentic behavior, calling it of “particularly disturbing trend”.