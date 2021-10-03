Facebook: “ridiculous” to say it fueled the US Capitol riot

Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs Nick Clegg also rebuffed claims that its platforms are “toxic” to teens.

Facebook has dismissed as “ridiculous” the suggestions it has contributed to the Riot at the United States Capitol on Jan.6, a charge the social media giant expects will be made in an upcoming whistleblower interview.

Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs, Nick Clegg, also vehemently rebuffed claims on Sunday that its platforms are “toxic” to teens, days after a recent tense congressional hearing in which US lawmakers have toasted the company over its effect on mental health. health of young users.

The world’s largest social media platform was embroiled in a storm sparked by an anonymous whistleblower, who shared a wealth of corporate documents with lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal that detail how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, harmed girls. ‘ self-image.

The outcry is expected to continue on Sunday night with an anonymous whistleblower appearing on the 60 Minute Newscast to discuss accusations Facebook relaxed its security measures after the 2020 election, which led to it. to be used by the then president. Donald Trump supporters storm the Capitol.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Clegg had sought to outrun the whistleblower by writing a 1,500-word memo to staff alerting them to the “misleading” accusations.

Clegg insisted on the case during an appearance on CNN.

“I think the statement [that] Jan 6 can be explained by social media, I just think it’s ridiculous, ”Clegg told the broadcaster, saying it was“ false comfort ”to believe that the technology was leading to the deepening of the political polarization in the United States.

The responsibility for the insurgency “rests entirely with those who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged them – including then President Trump” and others who claimed the election was stolen, he said. he added.

Polarization

According to the Times, Clegg wrote in his internal memo that the whistleblower will focus on issues with Facebook’s 2018 decision to change its news feed to focus on what he calls “meaningful social interactions.” .

While everyone “has a rogue uncle” or former classmate whose extreme views can be seen on Facebook, Clegg reportedly wrote, “Changes to algorithmic ranking systems on a social media platform cannot not explain a broader societal polarization “.

Facebook has come under criticism that it is fueling societal problems, the attacks Clegg says should not stay at Facebook’s feet. But he acknowledged that people with pre-existing problems may not benefit from using social media.

“I don’t think it’s intuitively surprising if you don’t already feel good about yourself, that then going on social media can actually make you feel a little worse,” he said. told CNN.

He also took issue with the report in an explosive Wall Street Journal series that Facebook’s own research warned of the damage the Instagram photo-sharing app can do to the well-being of teenage girls.

“It’s just not confirmed by our research or that of anyone other than Instagram to be bad or toxic for all teens,” Clegg said, but added that Facebook’s searches will continue.