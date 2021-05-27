World
Facebook reverses course and does not ban Covid lab leak theory – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Facebook has canceled its post ban policy suggesting Covid-19 was of human origin, following renewed debate over the origins of the virus that first appeared in China.
Facebook’s latest move, announced on its website Wednesday night, highlights the challenge of policing misinformation and disinformation on the world. the largest social network.
“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that Covid-19 is man-made or made from our own. applications, “the statement read.
“We continue to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.
The new statement updates Facebook’s guidelines in February, when it announced it would remove false or denied claims about the novel coronavirus which has created a global pandemic killing more than three million people.
The movement followed the president Joe bidendirecting U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate competing theories as to how the virus first appeared – through contact with animals in a market of Wuhan, China, or by accidental release from a research laboratory in the same city.
Biden’s order signals an escalation in growing controversy over the origins of the virus.
Facebook’s actions impact the content posted by some 3.45 billion active users of its apps, including its main social network, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
Facebook has relied heavily on independent fact-checking groups, which until now have largely rejected the theory of a lab post.
One of those groups, PolitiFact, reported last September that public health officials “repeatedly said the coronavirus was not derived from a lab” but earlier this month revised its guidelines, said “that this claim is now more widely contested,” saying she would go on to revisit the issue.
In a separate statement, Facebook said it was stepping up efforts to fight disinformation by limiting the reach of users who “repeatedly” share bogus content.
So far, Facebook has only taken this action on individual posts, but will now crack down on users who are the biggest distributors of fake content.
