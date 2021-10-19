Facebook resolves US claims it favors foreign workers

The social media titan will pay up to $ 14.3 million in separate settlement deals, the US government has said.

Facebook Inc. struck a deal with the U.S. government over allegations it discriminated against domestic workers by reserving thousands of positions for foreigners with temporary H-1B visas.

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $ 14.3 million under separate settlement agreements with the Justice and Labor departments, the government said on Tuesday.

“Facebook is not above the law and must comply with our country’s federal civil rights laws, which prohibit discriminatory recruitment and hiring practices,” said Deputy Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the division. civil rights of the Ministry of Justice.

Facebook has effectively discouraged Americans from applying for certain positions at the Menlo Park, Calif., Based company, saving those of foreign H-1B visa holders, Department of Justice and Labor officials said at a briefing. with journalists.

The social media company agreed to a fine of $ 4.75 million and to make an additional $ 9.5 million available to victims of the company’s discrimination, the Justice Department said. “This regulation reflects the commitment of the Civil Rights division to hold employers accountable,” Clarke said.

Shares of the company rose 1.3% to $ 339.74 by 3:08 p.m. in New York City.

Facebook said in an emailed statement that while the company believes it has met government standards for labor certification practices, it has made deals allowing it to advance its overall immigration agenda. and to support its highly qualified visa holders seeking permanent residence.

Facebook is under pressure on several fronts, particularly after a former employee, Frances Haugen, shared thousands of pages of research and internal documents with the media and testified before Congress. She claims the company has prioritized profit while fueling division, undermining democracy and harming the sanity of its younger users.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal published some of the internal research provided by Haugen, who testified Oct. 5 before a Senate Commerce Committee panel. During the hearing, she criticized Facebook for not prioritizing the well-being of its users. Company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied the characterization, saying it was “just not true.”

Anti-monopoly laws

The company is also facing a complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission alleging that the company has violated anti-monopoly laws and is seeking to unwind its Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Facebook in December, saying the company “refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available American workers for more than 2,600 positions” and instead booked them. jobs – with an average salary of $ 156,000 – to non-citizens she sponsored for permanent work permits with green cards.