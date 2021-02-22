World
Facebook removes pages from Burmese state television – Times of India
Facebook Burmese public television reported on Monday, a day after the channel warned anti-coup protesters against any action and said the confrontation could put lives in danger.
“In accordance with our global policies, we have removed the MRTV and MRTV live pages from Facebook for repeated violations of our community standards, including our policy of violence and incitement,” said Rafael Frankel, director of public policy, APAC, Emerging Markets.
