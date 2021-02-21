World
Facebook removes Burmese army main page – Times of India
Facebook deleted the main page of the Myanmar Army under its standards prohibiting incitement to violence, the company said, a day after two protesters were killed when police opened fire on a demonstration against the February 1 coup.
“In accordance with our global policies, we have removed the Tatmadaw True News news team Facebook page for repeated violations of our community standards prohibiting incitement to violence and the coordination of harm,” a representative said. from Facebook in a statement.
The Myanmar the army is known as Tatmadaw. His True News page was not available on Sunday.
The military The spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters phone call seeking comment.
Two people were killed on Saturday in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, when police and soldiers shot at protesters protesting the overthrow of the elected Aung San government Suu kyirescuers said on the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of protests.
Over the past few years, Facebook has engaged with civil rights activists and democratic political parties in Myanmar and fought back against the military after being heavily criticized by the international community for failing to contain hate campaigns by line.
In 2018, he banned army chief Min Aung Hlaing – now the military leader – and 19 other senior officers and organizations, and took hundreds of pages and military-kept accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior.
Ahead of the November election, Facebook said it had taken down a network of 70 fake accounts and pages operated by members of the military who had posted either positive content about the military or criticized Suu Kyi and of his party.
