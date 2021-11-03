Facebook drops post from Ethiopian prime minister urging citizens to ‘bury’ rebels

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to “bury terrorist TPLF”

Facebook deleted a post from the Ethiopian prime minister for violating its policies against incitement to violence.

On Sunday, Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to take up arms to block the advance of the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF).

The TPLF has waged a year-long campaign against government forces, capturing key towns in recent days.

Facebook has come under fire for not doing more to prevent its platform from being used to incite violence.

In the message, Mr. Abiy said that the rebel advance was “pushing the country to its demise”, and he urged citizens to “organize and cross [any] legal manner with all weapons and all powers … to prevent, overthrow and bury the terrorist TPLF “.

A spokesperson for Facebook, whose parent company recently renamed Meta, told the BBC: “We have been made aware of a post by the Ethiopian prime minister and have withdrawn it for violating our policies against inciting and supporting violence.

“At Meta, we remove content from individuals or organizations who violate our community standards, no matter who they are.”

In a massif documents leaked last month it was revealed that Facebook had been warned that its platform was being used by armed groups in Ethiopia to incite violence against ethnic minorities.

Speaking at a US Senate hearing in October, whistleblower Frances Haugen said the company “literally stokes ethnic violence” in conflict areas like Ethiopia over its inability to properly monitor its services outside the United States.

Thousands of people have been killed by the conflict in Ethiopia, millions more have been displaced and hundreds of thousands face famine, according to the UN.

War erupted on November 4 last year, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray.

He claimed his government did so in response to an attack on a military base that housed government troops.

The TPLF has been designated a terrorist organization, despite claiming to be the legitimate government of Tigray.

