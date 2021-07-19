“Facebook doesn’t kill people”: Biden softens his attack on vaccine misinformation.

After a weekend of grudge Between the White House and Facebook, President Biden on Monday softened his harsh social media criticism of the spread of disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

At a White House press conference largely focused on the economy, Biden reconsidered his comment on Friday that platforms like Facebook were “killing people.”

“Facebook doesn’t kill people,” Biden said. “These 12 people are there to give misinformation. Anyone who listens to it suffers. It kills people. This is bad information.

He seemed to be referring to a study earlier this year showing that 12 personalities online, with a combined follow-up of 59 million people, were responsible for the vast majority of disinformation theories and the Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy, and that Facebook provided the most consistent platform.