“Facebook doesn’t kill people”: Biden softens his attack on vaccine misinformation.
After a weekend of grudge Between the White House and Facebook, President Biden on Monday softened his harsh social media criticism of the spread of disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.
At a White House press conference largely focused on the economy, Biden reconsidered his comment on Friday that platforms like Facebook were “killing people.”
“Facebook doesn’t kill people,” Biden said. “These 12 people are there to give misinformation. Anyone who listens to it suffers. It kills people. This is bad information.
He seemed to be referring to a study earlier this year showing that 12 personalities online, with a combined follow-up of 59 million people, were responsible for the vast majority of disinformation theories and the Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy, and that Facebook provided the most consistent platform.
“I hope that Facebook, instead of taking it personally that I somehow say ‘Facebook is killing people’, that they would do something about disinformation,” Biden said.
In a blog post Facebook on Saturday called on the administration to stop “pointing fingers”, explained what it had done to encourage users to get vaccinated, and detailed how it cracked down on lies about vaccines.
“The Biden administration has chosen to blame a handful of US social media companies,” Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said in the post. “The point is, the acceptance of vaccines among Facebook users in the United States has increased.”
Mr Rosen said company data showed 85% of its US users had been or wanted to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The country did not meet Mr. Biden’s goal for having vaccinated 70% of American adults by July 4, but, said Rosen, “Facebook is not the reason that goal was missed.”
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday reiterated warnings that false stories about vaccines had become a health hazard. “These platforms need to recognize that they have played a major role in increasing the speed and scale with which disinformation spreads,” Mr. Murthy said on CNN’s “State of the Union “.
On Monday, Biden called on Facebook officials to consider the impact the spread of vaccine misinformation could have on the people they care about.
“Look in the mirror,” Mr. Biden said. “Think about this misinformation being passed on to your son, your daughter, your parent, someone you love. That’s all I ask.
Source link