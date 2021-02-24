Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts following coup
SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook said on Wednesday that it had banned Myanmar’s state and military and military-controlled media from its platforms, weeks after the military. overthrown the fragile democratic government of the country.
The move plunged the social network directly into Myanmar’s post-coup politics – and left no doubt that it was choosing a side in a heated political battle.
Facebook took action after being criticized for years for how The Burmese army used the site, notably to incite hatred against the country’s predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority group. Since stroke earlier this month, who ousted the civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and brought Myanmar back to full military rule, the army turn off the internet repeatedly and cut off access to major social media sites, including Facebook.
The social network took the main Burmese military news page and another state television network page offline a few days ago. He also shot official accounts from senior Burmese military leaders linked to Rohingya violence in 2018. But many other military-related pages were still online.
Now, by taking further action, Facebook has made it clear that it is passing a political judgment. In a statement, the company said it was banning “remaining” military-related accounts because the coup was “an emergency.”
“The events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated the need for this ban,” the company said. He added that the risks of letting the Burmese military stay on Facebook and Instagram “are too great”. He said the military would be banned indefinitely.
The action highlights the difficulties Facebook faces over what it allows on its site. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long defended freedom of expression above all, to position the site as a simple platform and a technological service which would not interfere with governmental or social conflicts.
But Mr Zuckerberg has come under increasing scrutiny by lawmakers, regulators and users for this stance and for allowing hate speech, disinformation and content that incites violence to flourish on Facebook.
Over time, Facebook has become more activist about what is posted on its platform, especially over the past year with the US election. Last year he cracked down on pages and articles on the QAnon movemen conspiracy theoryt. And last month Facebook banned then-President Donald J. Trump from using the service, at least until the end of his term, after urging his supporters to take a stand against the election results, which led to an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Trump remains unable to post on Facebook.
Many of those moves were too little, too late, critics said.
