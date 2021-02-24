Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts following coup

SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook said on Wednesday that it had banned Myanmar’s state and military and military-controlled media from its platforms, weeks after the military. overthrown the fragile democratic government of the country.

The move plunged the social network directly into Myanmar’s post-coup politics – and left no doubt that it was choosing a side in a heated political battle.

Facebook took action after being criticized for years for how The Burmese army used the site, notably to incite hatred against the country’s predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority group. Since stroke earlier this month, who ousted the civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and brought Myanmar back to full military rule, the army turn off the internet repeatedly and cut off access to major social media sites, including Facebook.

The social network took the main Burmese military news page and another state television network page offline a few days ago. He also shot official accounts from senior Burmese military leaders linked to Rohingya violence in 2018. But many other military-related pages were still online.