Facebook avoids the big problem

Donald Trump’s Facebook suspension will continue for now, the company announced yesterday. But that still hasn’t solved the central problem Trump created for social media platforms and, by extension, American democracy.

The problem is that Trump lies almost constantly. Unlike many other politicians – including other recent presidents, from both parties – he continues to make false statements even after others documented their falsity. This behavior undermines the proper functioning of American democracy, especially because Trump has such a large number of supporters.

His lies about the 2020 election are the clearest example. They have made tens of millions of people believe a made-up story about how Joe Biden won. They became a fidelity test within the Republican Party.

In Congress, Republicans are move to oust Liz Cheney as one of their leaders after saying that the people who repeated Trump’s “big lie” were “turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system.” In several states, Republican lawmakers are using Trump’s made-up story to justify new laws that make voting more difficult, especially in strongly democratic areas. There is a direct connection between Trump’s lies about the election and the weakening of voting rights.