Facebook avoids the big problem
Donald Trump’s Facebook suspension will continue for now, the company announced yesterday. But that still hasn’t solved the central problem Trump created for social media platforms and, by extension, American democracy.
The problem is that Trump lies almost constantly. Unlike many other politicians – including other recent presidents, from both parties – he continues to make false statements even after others documented their falsity. This behavior undermines the proper functioning of American democracy, especially because Trump has such a large number of supporters.
His lies about the 2020 election are the clearest example. They have made tens of millions of people believe a made-up story about how Joe Biden won. They became a fidelity test within the Republican Party.
In Congress, Republicans are move to oust Liz Cheney as one of their leaders after saying that the people who repeated Trump’s “big lie” were “turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system.” In several states, Republican lawmakers are using Trump’s made-up story to justify new laws that make voting more difficult, especially in strongly democratic areas. There is a direct connection between Trump’s lies about the election and the weakening of voting rights.
But Facebook decided that the health of America’s democracy was not its problem.
Violence? No lies? Yes.
The company justified his suspension of Trump in January not on the basis of his lies but rather on his incitement to violence, before and during the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by his supporters. Facebook continues to allow politicians spread many lies, saying he does not want to control the truth. Distinguishing between truth, opinion and lie can indeed be tricky – but Trump’s claims about electoral theft are not a nuanced case.
The problem here is not the lingering philosophical question of what constitutes truth; it’s about whether Facebook is willing to tolerate obvious and influential lies. So far, the company has decided that this is the case. He drew a line somewhere between blatant untruths and incitement to violence.
“Facebook’s approach to Trump’s attempts to undermine confidence in the integrity of the election was weak and ineffective,” Richard rabbits, a law professor at the University of California at Irvine told me. When Trump wrongly described postal voting last year as corrupt, for example, Facebook left the message and added a link to a website where people could find general election information, as Hasen describes it. in his next book, “Cheap Speech”. Twitter, he notes, has taken a more aggressive stance.
Yesterday’s decision officially came from a panel of Facebook-appointed speech experts that the company calls its supervisory board. The board has no real power regulate the business, but it may have some influence on Facebook executives. In their statement, board members criticized Facebook for imposing an indefinite suspension on Trump and said he would have to choose between a permanent ban and a time-limited ban within the next six months: Resolved, Facebook seeks to shirk its responsibilities ” , wrote the advice.
The board also suggested that Facebook should do more to distinguish between posts by ordinary people with little follow-up and posts by political leaders and others with great influence (like my colleague Shira Ovid. points out in its last newsletter). The board wrote:
… Context is important when assessing questions of causation and the likelihood and imminence of injury. What is important is the degree of influence a user has over other users. When posts by influential users have a high likelihood of imminent harm, as assessed by international human rights standards, Facebook should take action to enforce its rules quickly.
This passage highlights the crux of the matter. Facebook has clearly decided that undermining the credibility of democratic elections does not violate international human rights standards. If he maintains that position, Trump could be back on Facebook in six months.
THE LAST NEWS
Vaccine patents
The Biden administration supported the renunciation of patents for Covid vaccines to boost supply in low-income countries.
White House support is no guarantee that a waiver will be adopted. It needs the support of all members of the World Trade Organization.
EU plans to follow the decision of the Biden administration.
Supporters see the move as a moral imperative that would get hits in India and other countries.
Pharmaceutical companies have reacted angrily, saying it will hamper future vaccine development and do little to increase supply in the short term.
The virus
Opinions
The filibuster does not block gradual change – the disagreement among the Senate’s 50 Democrats is, according to the National Review. Jim geraghty and political scientists Frances Lee and James Curry in the Atlantic.
Biden’s economic plans tackle one of the New Deal’s glaring omissions: women, Binyamin Appelbaum written in The Times.
Morning readings
Lost and found: His ship disappeared 176 years ago. DNA gave his descendants a clue.
A classic of the time: What happened to Bob Ross paintings? We found them.
Lives lived: Tamara Press was a dominant Soviet shot put and discus thrower in the 1960s. But amid questions about her physique, she pulled out of a major event that required sexual testing. She died at 83.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Without Alex Trebek, no long streaks
Over the past four months, a rotating celebrity cast has hosted “Jeopardy!” Some seem natural as Alex Trebek’s successor, Amanda Hess writes in The Times: The old “Jeopardy!” Champion Ken Jennings imbued the shows with a Trebek intellect, while Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought the seriousness of an outsider. Others, like Dr Mehmet Oz, did less well, trying to light up the series with stories and jokes.
Fans are also getting involved: petition calling for LeVar Burton, the former “Reading Rainbow” star, to be the next host has received over 250,000 signatures – and helped secure a guest spot from July 26.
A strategic wrinkle: candidates seem to have difficulty adapting to the variation in the speaking styles of the hosts and do not know exactly when to make the buzz, Claire McNear notes in The Ringer. This created a randomness that precluded any long winning streak.
Regardless of who gets the permanent job, Hess argues that the hints, “which are precisely written and quickly processed,” are the show’s real draw.
