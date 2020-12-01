Facebook and YouTube accused of complicity in rights violations in Vietnam

US companies Facebook and YouTube are allowing themselves to become tools of Vietnam’s “industrial-scale” attempt to censor news and harass government critics, which is an “alarming sign” of how the giants technology is increasingly operating in repressive countries, Amnesty International said.

In a report released Tuesday, Amnesty also said the Vietnamese government’s efforts to silence dissent have resulted in the imprisonment of a “record number” of activists serving prison sentences for their online work.

To date, there are around 170 “prisoners of conscience” in the country, including 69 due to the “criminalization” of their online work, the human rights group said.

Amnesty’s 78-page report documents the “systematic crackdown” on peaceful expression online in the Southeast Asian country, including the widespread “geo-blocking” of content deemed critical of authorities.

Government-affiliated groups are also accused of using the same online platform to target and harass users in silence and fear, including: Force 47, a battalion of 10,000 “cyber armies” that help enforce the country’s laws on online behavior.

Amnesty’s report is based on dozens of interviews with human rights defenders and activists, including former prisoners of conscience, lawyers, journalists and writers, in addition to information provided by Facebook and Google.

Hunting grounds for censors

“Over the past decade, the right to free speech has flourished on Facebook and YouTube in Vietnam. More recently, however, authorities have begun to focus on peaceful expression online as an existential threat to the regime, ”said Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for campaigns.

“Today these platforms have become hunting grounds for censors, military cyber-troops and state-sponsored trolls. The platforms themselves aren’t just letting this happen – they’re increasingly complicit.

Amnesty’s latest report said online platforms in Vietnam have increasingly become hunting grounds for censors, military cyber troops and state-sponsored trolls. [File: Nhac Nguyen/AFP]

Last April, for example, after Facebook announced its new policy on obeying local laws, Vietnamese land rights activists Trinh Ba Phuong and Trinh Ba Tu reported that all of the content they had shared on “the land grabbing ”in Dong Tam had suddenly disappeared from their timeline without notification.

Two months later, the two men were arrested and charged with “making, storing, distributing or disseminating information, documents and objects against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.

They are currently in detention and their Facebook accounts have disappeared since their arrest, “under unknown circumstances,” Amnesty said.

‘Losing Faith’

In another incident in May, Nguyen Van Trang, a pro-democracy activist who is now seeking asylum in Thailand, said Facebook informed him that one of his posts had been limited by citing ” local legal restrictions ”in Vietnam.

Since then, Facebook has blocked all content it has attempted to publish that contains the names of top leaders of the Vietnamese Communist Party.

Amnesty pointed out that in some cases, users have their content censored under “loosely worded” laws, including offenses such as “abuse of democratic freedoms” under the Vietnamese Penal Code.

The rights watchdog says these laws are “inconsistent” with Vietnam’s obligations under international human rights law.

“I have lost faith in Facebook so I don’t post a lot anymore,” Nguyen Van Trang said, adding that he had had a similar experience on YouTube, although he had the opportunity to appeal.

“Imagine if you spent years and years growing your Facebook account, posting and writing about your passions for democracy, but with one swipe, Facebook erases all the hard work you’ve done over the years. “

Make profit

Facebook is the most popular and profitable platform in Vietnam, according to Amnesty.

In 2018, Facebook’s revenue in Vietnam approached $ 1 billion, nearly a third of all its revenue in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Google, which owns YouTube, has raised $ 475 million in the same period, mostly through online advertising, the human rights group said.

“The magnitude of these profits underscores the importance for Facebook and Google of maintaining market access in Vietnam,” Amnesty noted.

Almost 40% of Facebook’s daily active users and nearly 43% of its daily monthly users were in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Facebook’s latest earnings report, although at $ 3.67 per income. user accounted for only a fraction of the amount in North America and Europe.

Amnesty said the tech giants have a responsibility to respect all human rights wherever they operate, Amnesty said.

“They should respect the right to freedom of expression in their content moderation decisions globally, regardless of local laws that suppress freedom of expression,” he added, calling for an overhaul of content moderation policies that comply with international human rights standards.

In October, Facebook launched a watchdog to deal with the censorship issue, but Amnesty says the guidelines “will prevent it from reviewing the company’s censorship actions in accordance with local law” in countries like Vietnam .

YouTube says it follows the local laws of each country. Al Jazeera asked Facebook, YouTube and its parent company, Google, to comment on Amnesty’s report.

Amnesty has also directly called on the Vietnamese government to refrain from “militarizing” social media platforms and to stop punishing people for exercising their right to freedom of expression.