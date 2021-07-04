World
Face masks may become personal choice as UK lifts lockdown – Times of India
LONDON: The use of face masks as protection against the coronavirus will become a matter of ‘personal choice’ as the UK lifts legal lockdowns in place later this month, a Cabinet the minister said on Sunday.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said there will be a move towards greater “personal accountability” as the UK prepares to end lockdown restrictions from July 19.
His comments came as several British media reported on Sunday that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to declare an end to mandatory masks and other measures within the next week.
“It seems that – thanks to the success of the vaccination program – we now have the opportunity to roll back those restrictions and return to normality as much as possible,” Jenrick told the BBC.
“We now have to enter a different time where we learn to live with the virus, we take precautions and we as individuals take personal responsibility,” he said.
When asked if the requirement to wear face masks in certain contexts would go away for good, he added: “I cannot make that commitment this morning as the Prime Minister will make an announcement in the next few days – it looks like the data is in the right place. ”
In an interview with ‘Sky News’, the cabinet minister said that, like many people, he wanted to get away from the restrictions as quickly as possible.
He said: “We don’t want them to stay in place one more day than necessary. We will now enter a period where there will be no legal restrictions – the state will not tell you what to do – but you will want to exercise a certain degree of personal responsibility and judgment.
“So different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks, for example.”
The comment comes a day after the British Medical Association (BMA) called on the government to keep in place certain lockdown measures, such as the mandatory use of face masks in confined spaces, in place beyond the date of July 19.
“While the number of cases continues to increase at an alarming rate due to the rapid transmission of the Delta variant and an increase in the number of people mixing with each other, it makes no sense to suppress the restrictions in their entirety in just over two weeks, “warned Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Board.
However, everything indicates that the British Prime Minister wants to move forward towards the so-called “Freedom Day” with the end of several restrictive measures, including the obligation to scan a QR code when entering a bar, a restaurant. restaurant, hairdresser, gym. , museum or other places.
According to ‘The Sunday Times’, at a press conference next week, Boris Johnson is expected to announce his intention to drop social distancing rules and reject Covid-19 national passport proposals.
“We believe now is the time for the public to start learning how to live with Covid,” he said, citing a Downing Street source.
“All the data and scientific modeling suggest that lifting the restrictions will lead to an increase in cases but – with the continued success of the vaccine deployment and the breaking of the link between hospitalizations and deaths – we are confident that there is no will be at no risk of this putting significant additional pressure on the NHS, ”the source said.
Another 24,885 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the UK on Saturday.
According to National health service (NHS), more than 33 million people in Britain have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and more than 85% of adults have been vaccinated with a first dose.
“This is a phenomenal achievement with 45 million adults now receiving their first dose. Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and we know they break the link between cases and hospitalizations, with more than 27,000 lives saved and 7.2 million infections averted so far in this alone alone. England, ”said Sajid Javid, who has taken over as the new UK. Secretary of Health last week following the resignation of Matt Hancock.
“Every adult is now eligible for vaccines – please accept the offer as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones,” added Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.
The NHS reiterated its message that people vaccinated are much less likely to contract Covid-19 with symptoms and even more unlikely to contract severe Covid-19, be admitted to hospital or die from it.
It is also increasingly clear that they are less likely to pass the virus on to others.
