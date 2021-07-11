World
Face masks in confined spaces will be “expected” beyond July 19, according to British minister – Times of India
LONDON: Government to issue guidelines that people will still have to ‘wear masks in indoor and enclosed places’ even after all legal lockdown restrictions are lifted from July 19, UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said Sunday.
Oldest boy Cabinet Minister also expressed confidence that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to confirm on Monday the July 19 schedule for the final leg of its roadmap to ease the lockdown despite an increase in infections, as hospitalizations remain low amid the mass vaccination campaign.
“I think it’s important that we remain cautious and cautious and the guidelines we will establish tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear masks in indoor and confined spaces,” Zahawi said.Sky News‘.
“We are going from ‘you have to’ to ‘you are supposed to’ wear a mask in indoor spaces, ‘he told the BBC.
It comes after the UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told ‘The Sunday Telegraph’ that anyone not wearing a mask in an enclosed space was “just irresponsible”.
“Given that Sajid Javid now considers it irresponsible not to wear masks, it would be equally irresponsible for his government to pursue the plan to lift mask requirements as infections head to 100,000 a day Labor opposition health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said.
A final decision on England’s exit from the restrictions is expected to be made on Monday and Boris Johnson is suffering a backlash over his plans to drop all rules on wearing face masks. Doctors, regional mayors, unions and health charities are among those who have expressed fears about the relaxed measures amid a continuing rise in infections. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also warned that lifting all restrictions at once would be “reckless”.
Wales has already deviated from the UK government’s position on mask wearing, announcing face masks will remain mandatory in some public places until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to public health . Masks should always be worn in taxis, trains and buses, as well as in health and social care facilities when restrictions on coronaviruses are relaxed, the Welsh government declared under its delegated powers.
On Saturday, the UK recorded 32,367 new cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths. This is the fourth day in a row that the number of cases has surpassed 30,000, with the Delta variant – first identified in India – continuing to be the dominant strain in the country, followed by the local Alpha variant.
