Exxon Mobil chief says he ‘supports’ zero emissions targets

In an interview meant to raise the curtain of an annual presentation that executives will deliver to financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, Mr Woods, 56, demonstrated poetry on the history of the technology and industry of energy and even suggested that there was common ground between his plans to reduce emissions and President Biden’s efforts to tackle climate change. He went so far as to promise that Exxon would try to set a goal of not emitting more greenhouse gases than it removes from the atmosphere, although he said he was still difficult to say when this might happen.

“We support this ambition and our goal is to help the company achieve it,” said Mr. Woods. “Frankly, the recognition of the challenge continues to grow. It’s an evolving conversation that I find very useful for thinking about what needs to happen. “

Under pressure from activist investors, Exxon said this week it was addition of two new administrators without any prior fossil fuel connection with its board of directors. The company recently said it would start a new business that captured carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and buried it deep in the ground. He also recently invested in Global Thermostat, a company that aims to suck carbon dioxide out of the air.

Of course, many people are deeply skeptical of the company’s plans and motives. Unlike the heads of European oil companies, Mr. Woods is not cutting back on oil and gas investments in favor of spending money on wind and solar power. He avoided commenting on BP’s commitment last year to reduce its net emissions to zero by 2050.

“Unlike their big oil rivals who have started taking action on climate change, Woods and Exxon Mobil continue to live in a fairytale world of inaction as California burns and Texas freezes,” said Peter. Krull, Managing Director of Earth Equity Advisors, a sustainability study and investment firm.