Exxon Mobil chief says he ‘supports’ zero emissions targets
HOUSTON – Darren W. Woods rarely makes headlines despite being the CEO of Exxon Mobil, the oil company some see as a major environmental villain and others see a vital engine of the US economy.
Few have taken seriously, or even noticed, that he is starting to make promises to respond to climate change, which is at the very least a rhetorical break with its predecessors otherwise a question of substance.
“What society demands, and rightly so, is affordable and reliable energy that does not have the emissions associated with today’s energy systems,” he said Tuesday. “We are working on this development.”
While that might sound like a cautious statement, Mr. Woods, a soft-spoken electrical engineer from Wichita, Kan., Is clearly changing the tone of the company, which he took over more than four years ago. The Texan swagger employed by his predecessors, one of whom openly dismissed concerns about climate change, has become something vaguely philosophical.
In an interview meant to raise the curtain of an annual presentation that executives will deliver to financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, Mr Woods, 56, demonstrated poetry on the history of the technology and industry of energy and even suggested that there was common ground between his plans to reduce emissions and President Biden’s efforts to tackle climate change. He went so far as to promise that Exxon would try to set a goal of not emitting more greenhouse gases than it removes from the atmosphere, although he said he was still difficult to say when this might happen.
“We support this ambition and our goal is to help the company achieve it,” said Mr. Woods. “Frankly, the recognition of the challenge continues to grow. It’s an evolving conversation that I find very useful for thinking about what needs to happen. “
Under pressure from activist investors, Exxon said this week it was addition of two new administrators without any prior fossil fuel connection with its board of directors. The company recently said it would start a new business that captured carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and buried it deep in the ground. He also recently invested in Global Thermostat, a company that aims to suck carbon dioxide out of the air.
Of course, many people are deeply skeptical of the company’s plans and motives. Unlike the heads of European oil companies, Mr. Woods is not cutting back on oil and gas investments in favor of spending money on wind and solar power. He avoided commenting on BP’s commitment last year to reduce its net emissions to zero by 2050.
“Unlike their big oil rivals who have started taking action on climate change, Woods and Exxon Mobil continue to live in a fairytale world of inaction as California burns and Texas freezes,” said Peter. Krull, Managing Director of Earth Equity Advisors, a sustainability study and investment firm.
After spending nearly three decades with a company traditionally known for its insularity, rigid culture and public indifference to global warming, Mr Woods has hinted that he is ready to lead it down a different path, albeit gradually.
With Exxon’s share price still lower than it was a decade ago, many investors have demanded no less.
“My interaction with investors reflects what I would say are the major trends in the company,” said Mr. Woods.
Mr. Woods’ four years as Managing Director have been difficult times for the industry. Oil and gas prices have rebounded several times in recent years. And last year, the demand for petroleum products has collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic has taken hold. Exxon lost $ 22.4 billion in 2020, largely due to depreciation of assets the company had acquired cheaply before Mr. Woods took over.
But in recent weeks, oil and gas prices have recovered, and Exxon and its stock are doing better. Mr Woods said the revenue was flowing again, which allowed the company to reduce its debt and pay for future projects. The company’s dividend, which it had increased every year for nearly four decades, now appears not to be cut.
What Exxon doesn’t do is spend a large chunk of its fortune on businesses or ideas designed to dramatically reduce emissions. He spends just $ 3 billion until 2025 to capture carbon from industrial factories – a small faction of the $ 16 billion to $ 19 billion he plans to oil exploration spending and capital projects this year.
Mr Woods said he would seek more change by seeking out advanced technologies. But many of them remain years or decades away before they have a significant impact on emissions.
“Until we know the way, what will be needed and what the solutions are, it’s hard to know,” he said. “What we can do is commit to understanding that, and once we find the answers, you’ll see us start to engage and really be on the net zero path.”
As Exxon invests in energy efficiency, biofuels and hydrogen projects, Woods expressed particular enthusiasm for his company’s 20 carbon capture and storage projects. Although the technology is not yet widely deployed because it is very expensive, scientists at Dr Woods and Exxon argue that it could play an important role in reducing emissions from cement manufacturing and manufacturing. steel and other industrial processes that cannot easily operate with renewable energy.
“Carbon capture and storage will be necessary,” he said.
He even suggested that “there is certainly the potential” that Exxon’s carbon capture and storage program could fit right into Mr Biden’s policies and goals.
“Political support and the right regulatory framework to support these investments are necessary and are going to be important,” said Mr. Woods. “We want to engage with them in this conversation. You are going to need permits for investments. You’re going to need piping systems, legislation, regulatory reform, and legal frameworks to store CO2. “
Mr Biden expressed his support for carbon capture and sequestration. It’s an environmental policy that could win the support of Republicans in Congress, although many Liberal Democrats are not enthusiastic because they see it as an extension of the use of fossil fuels.
Many climatologists are deeply skeptical that the technology can be deployed on the scale needed to significantly reduce emissions. Some energy officials share this skepticism.
Charif Souki, the executive chairman of Tellurian, a liquefied natural gas company, said carbon capture was one of many potentially promising technologies for tackling climate change. But he added, “There is no efficient way to do it on the scale necessary to accommodate what we need to do.”
But Mr Woods said he was optimistic about Exxon’s path. “It’s very difficult to predict when a breakthrough is going to happen,” he said, “but if you look back, they happen consistently.”
