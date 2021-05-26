Exxon investor secures historic climate victory with two board seats

An investor with a minimal stake in ExxonMobil has achieved a historic climate victory by winning two seats on the board of directors of the oil giant.

A first-time activist investor with a small stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. won a historic victory in its proxy fight with the oil giant, signaling the growing importance of climate change for investors.

Engine No. 1 – the little-known company that came into the limelight in December when it started pressuring Exxon to come up with a better plan to fight global warming – won two seats on the board of administration of the company at the annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, according to a preliminary tally.

The result is an embarrassment for Exxon, unprecedented in the rarefied world of big oil companies, and a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force American companies to tackle climate change. That the No.1 engine, with just 0.02% stake and no history of oil and gas activism, could achieve even a partial victory against a titan like Exxon, the largest crude producer in the Western world, shows how seriously environmental concerns are now taken. on the boards of the largest companies in the country.

The vote is also striking because of the force with which Exxon fought the activist, who also criticized the company for its poor financial performance. Exxon declined to meet with the candidates, and CEO Darren Woods told shareholders earlier this month that voting for them “will derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.” The company even went so far as to commit, just 48 hours before the meeting, to adding two new directors, including one with “climate experience”.

In other parts of the commodities sector, shareholders have already this year shown their frustration at the reluctance of executives to adopt tough environmental targets. DuPont de Nemours Inc. suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emissions targets.

Exxon vote result shows clear dissatisfaction with Woods strategy, despite share’s almighty rally this year, up more than 40% due to soaring oil prices .

Woods should be able to continue improving Exxon’s financial performance as cash flow recovers, securing the third dividend of the S&P 500 and leaving behind the record loss of 2020, the first in four decades. But the biggest question concerns Exxon’s energy transition strategy, considered by many shareholders to be well behind its European peers.

Exxon’s environmental record and reluctance to embrace the cleaner energy transition quickly enough has been a key criticism of the six-month-old proxy campaign. San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 was scathing in its assessment of Exxon’s long-term financial performance, calling it a “decade of value destruction”.

Rather than turning to low-carbon fuels and selling power like some of its rivals, Exxon is betting heavily on carbon capture and sequestration, a technology it says requires substantial government support to be successful. viable.

Engine No. 1 said Exxon’s CCS hub in Houston “lacks real substance” and has generated nothing more than a “publicity blitz.” The fund also said that Exxon’s climate targets “distort its long-term emissions trajectory” and that its claim to be aligned with the Paris Agreement “fails the basic test of logic.”

How Exxon pivots, if at all, remains to be seen, but the message from shareholders is clear: the status quo cannot continue.