Extremists damage the image of Islam and Pakistan

COLOMBO, Si Lanka, December 13 (IPS) – Whenever news of a barbaric crime or terrorist act is reported from anywhere in the world, peace-loving Muslims around the world feel downcast and wish it had not been another tragedy that caused others to view them with suspicion as if they too were complicit in the crime.

But often what they dread is the case, as more than 90 percent of these inhuman and barbaric acts – like Sialkot’s murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager and the Easter Sunday massacres – are associated with Islamic extremism.

The lynching last Friday of the director of the Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage factory in Pakistan by an extremist mob will not be the latest of these acts.

No amount of “We are sorry Sri Lanka” signs, flowers and candles in makeshift memorials and political statements denouncing the crime can bring back the life which was cruelly ended in a holocaust on the altar of the Church. sectarianism in an expression of savagery that has no place in a civilized society.

Even as Pakistanis humiliated by extremism dissociate themselves from this horrific act, however deep their apologies, remorseful as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the incident a day of shame in Pakistan, the country Extremism will continue to experience violence unless and until extremism is eradicated through sweeping social reforms consistent with Islam’s peaceful message.

The lynching of Priyantha Kumara by a mob linked to an extremist group called Tehereek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, for tearing up a political poster allegedly containing religious verses in Urdu, justifies the immediate revocation of Pakistan’s blasphemy law or its amendment in accordance to Islamic law the virtue of tolerance and magnanimity.

Research shows a higher prevalence of extremism in countries that have blasphemy laws than in countries that do not have such laws. Blasphemy laws are often misused to persecute minorities or treat them like second-class citizens. Such laws are incompatible with Islamic teaching which calls for the protection of minorities and non-interference in their worship.

If the Pakistani government does not seize this heartbreaking incident as an opportunity to bring about sweeping reforms, it will itself commit an act of blasphemy because its inaction allows ill-constructed law to distort and dishonor Islam.

Pakistan was carved out of the British Raj for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah promoted a theory of two nation states, claiming that Muslims and Hindus were two different nations and belonged to two different civilizations and therefore had to live in separate states.

Pakistan, the first nation-state in the world to be founded on religion, however, was never a theocracy.

In a 2017 BBC interview, historian Ayesha Jalal pointed out that Jinnah sees Pakistan as a “homeland for the Muslims of India”, as opposed to an Islamic state. But she said her theory had been used by Islamists “as an ideological device” to justify Pakistan’s claims to be a theocratic state.

This is Pakistan’s existential crisis. As extremists fight for the establishment of a theocracy, secular politicians skillfully use Islam and side with Islamists to inflate their voice banks or stoke nationalist emotions against their Indian rival.

Perhaps this is why Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak downplayed the gruesome murder of Priyantha Kumara, calling it “the youthful exuberance of young Muslims” and “happens all the time.”

He reportedly added: “When young people feel that Islam has been attacked, they react to defend it.

If we play with fire, we burn ourselves. Pakistan has been burnt enough, but it seems it hasn’t learned enough. Seven years ago this month, extremists carried out a horrific massacre at a school in Peshawar. In the terrorist attack, some 134 schoolchildren, aged 8 to 18, and 16 staff members were brutally shot dead by the Pakistani Taliban. So why pamper extremists?

In 2011, the governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Salman Taseer, was shot dead by a police guard for his opposition to the country’s blasphemy law which calls for the death penalty for those who insult Islam or its saints. personalities.

Taseer also called for the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian who has been falsely accused by her neighbors of insulting the Prophet Muhammad. Taseer’s assassin has been hailed as a hero by scores of extremists who have taken to the streets to celebrate the murder.

Due to violent extremism, many non-Muslims find it difficult to accept Muslims’ claim that Islam is a religion of peace. What many don’t understand is that there is little Islam in the world today, although around 2 billion Muslims make up a quarter of the world’s 8 billion people.

In Islam, jihad or holy war is not the norm, but an exception of last resort to defend the oppressed. Vigilant justice has no place in Islam. The accused must be heard, orders Islam.

No matter what religion they belong to, the problem with extremists is their ignorance of the teachings of the religion they are supposed to follow. As historian and comparative religion expert Karen Armstrong would say: “Terrorism has nothing to do with Muhammad, any more than the Crusades have anything to do with Jesus.

Of course, violence is not the answer to blasphemy. According to the Koran, the Prophet Muhammad was the worst form of contempt. He was called a liar, a magician, a madman and a possessed person. Garbage was thrown over his head and street kids threw stones at him.

Yet, as commanded by God, he displayed beautiful patience – Sabran Jameelan – and when his companions asked for permission for revenge, he taught them the virtues of patience and reminded them that he had been sent to mercy to the whole world. He befriended his persecutors by practicing the Koranic injunction which urges Muslims to “reject what is bad with what is good (and virtuous)”.

Sadly, the verses about the defensive wars that the Prophet and the early Muslims were forced to wage have been misinterpreted by latter-day Muslim rulers and terrorists for political gain. Glorification of violence in the name of Islam has become the norm. Islam’s peaceful message has been forgotten.

The Qur’anic message against violence, as explained in the story of the angels who expressed their deep concern over bloodshed and wrongdoing on earth when God wanted to create man, is also overlooked. (Quran 2:30.)

It seems that instead of Islam some Muslims follow a violent belief and call it Islam. False Islam is widely practiced while true Islam remains buried. The task of Muslims is to seek out buried Islam, resuscitate it and live it.

Ameen Izzadeen is the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Sunday Times, Sri Lanka. He also writes a weekly column for the Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka, on issues of international politics and good governance; and is a guest lecturer in journalism and international politics.

