Extreme weather conditions are the new normal if global warming is increasing at the current rate

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 28 (IPS) – Rondrotiana Barimalala is a climate scientist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and lead author of the recently published IPCC report to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) . report title Climate change 2021: the basis of physical science.

The report says we can act on climate change, but warns that time is running out.

In this interview with Franck Kuwonu from Afrique Renouveau, Barimalala talks about what extreme weather events mean for Africa and what could be a new normal if global warming is not tackled urgently.

Excerpts from the interview.

Africa is not a major contributor to carbon emissions, but man-made global warming is progressing faster on the continent than in the rest of the world, according to the IPCC report. How can you explain this?

Warming is global. It happens everywhere. But the situation in Africa is worse because of our limited ability to adapt even when most emissions occur elsewhere. More extreme events, for example, occur in different parts of the world, but our capacity to adapt is low compared to other places. And I think that makes us vulnerable and that we suffer the most from it.

Q: After 1998, 2010 and 2016, Africa experienced its fourth hottest April this year. These temperature rises have been noticeable over the past two decades. Is this a trend we’ll likely see in the future?

A: Yes. In recent decades, warming has increased rapidly. And one of the consequences of global warming is the frequency of extreme events, frequent extreme temperatures, for example very hot or very cold temperatures. If it continues to increase at this rate, then we should expect more frequent events. And these will become the new normal.

Q: On Africa, the report’s findings include an increase in hot and cold extremes, sea level rise, increased drought and rainfall flooding. Do these events also occur in all regions? Does North Africa know them at the same rate as West, Central or Southern Africa, for example?

A: There are differences. In the report, Africa is divided into nine zones. It is primarily based on understanding the climate systems in the region. Thus, West Africa would not be the same as Southern Africa, for example. All parts of Africa are extremely hot. But it will be different depending on the region.

Let me take the example of the magnitude of the heatwave. We expect that the number of days we have over 35 ° C across Africa will increase dramatically by 2050, but especially in West Africa and East Africa. The substantial increases in these regions may not be the same in Central Africa. So it’s not evenly distributed; everything will not increase everywhere to the same degree.

Q: Regarding West Africa: Does the report predict an increase in rainfall over the central Sahel and a decrease in the western regions?

A: Yes. The report concluded that the western regions of Africa will experience a decrease in rainfall, except in the western Sahel, and that there will be an increase in the eastern regions.

Q: What would be the impact of this on the livelihoods of people in the Sahel? Will parts of the Sahel be green, in central areas for example, while the western area becomes more arid?

A: Yes. For the western part, there will be an increase in aridity, unfortunately. Because we have a decrease in precipitation, it will have an impact on agriculture, ecology and the biosphere. In areas where an increase in precipitation is expected, it is not impossible to have greener land, for example in the eastern part. But again, we need more studies to confirm this.

Q: Another finding and projection of the report is sea level rise across the continent. The western slope, from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic, seems to be the most affected. How bad is that? What about the eastern parts along the Indian Ocean? How are these affected?

A: Let’s take a look at what’s going on before we talk about the future. For the Atlantic Ocean, from 1900 to 2018, the level increased by about 2 millimeters per year. The Indian Ocean was 1.3 millimeters per year. And recently the levels are almost the same. Today it is around 3.40 millimeters in the Atlantic Ocean and 3.60 millimeters in the Indian Ocean. So this is serious on both sides. What makes it more serious on the west side, I think, is the lowlands of the region.

Q: So both are on the rise, and it looks like the Indian side has overtaken the west side. Is it correct?

A: Yes. But the impact is not felt the same as the coastal areas on the east side are higher than on the west side. If you look at the coast along Tanzania, these areas have high topography, higher elevation.

Q: Walking through the coastal areas of West Africa, from Lagos (Nigeria) to Abidjan (Ivory Coast) for example, you can see ruins of roads and entire villages, historic sites washed away by the sea What is the main cause: the warming of the waters or the sinking of the land? Or is it the melting ice, which is far from the mainland?

A: When we talk about sea level rise, we must consider the expansion due to the warming of the oceans. And that contributes the most to the global rise in sea level. And then we have the melting ice and glaciers. But I think from the examples you just gave these are classified more as coastal erosion than sea level rise, I think the disappearance of houses and roads is more related to erosion coastal. And the continent has experienced shoreline setbacks at the rate of one meter per year from 1984 to 2016/2017 or so, and that has been very significant as well.

Q: Are there other places in the world where the rate of increase is comparatively much higher?

A: As with extreme heat, the rate of increase is not evenly distributed. For example, the Atlantic is warming faster than the Pacific, causing sea level rise greater than the world average, along the eastern European and American coastal areas. There are also different factors such as soil compaction or elevation due to the loss of weight of the ice due to melting.

Q: So what are the likely consequences of continued sea level rise?

A: The likely consequences would be on coastal areas because when the sea level rises you tend to have more sea erosion, lower water quality and destruction of various infrastructure.

Q: What’s in store for us? Are the projected trends irreversible for the continent? What should people and policy makers be aware of in the future?

A: This is a delicate question. Of course, we would benefit from seeing greenhouse gases decrease everywhere. In Africa, this is what we look forward to, because we are very vulnerable. So if you ask me what lies ahead for Africa, I would say it depends on global efforts. I think we know the facts. We know what’s going to happen if we don’t make decisions. With this report, we are putting the facts before governments. It is therefore difficult for me to say what awaits us for Africa. But it really depends on global decisions as well as decisions made in each country in Africa about what to do based on these facts.

Footnote

Climate Change 2021: The Basis of Physical Science: Key Facts about Africa:

Average temperatures and temperature extremes appeared above natural variability, compared to 1850-1900, in all mainland regions of Africa.

The rate of increase in surface temperature has generally been faster in Africa than the global average, with human-induced climate change being the dominant factor.

Observed increases in heat extremes (including heat waves) and decreases in cold extremes (including cold snaps) are expected to continue through the 21st century with further global warming

Marine heat waves have become more frequent since the 20th century and are expected to increase around Africa.

Relative sea level has risen at a faster rate than the global average sea level around Africa over the past three decades. Relative sea level rise is likely to continue around Africa, contributing to the increase in the frequency and severity of coastal flooding in areas from low elevation to coastal erosion and along the Most sandy coasts.

The frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall is expected to increase almost everywhere in Africa with further global warming.

