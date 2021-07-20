Extreme summer

“Normally, time predicts what the fire will do,” said Marcus Kauffman of the Oregon Forest Department. “In this case, the fire predicts what time will do. “

The day-to-day summer heat in much of the United States is disagreeable. Boston isn’t meant to look like New York, and Philadelphia isn’t meant to look like Atlanta.

But the heat is not only unpleasant. It can be downright dangerous, and the future looks more and more dangerous as well.

For more: “I don’t want this to be a column that pleads for despair”, Ezra Klein of Times Opinion recently wrote. “But to the immediate question – how to force the political system to do enough, fast enough, to avoid mass suffering – I don’t know the answer, or even if there is an answer.”

THE LAST NEWS

The virus

Politics

Olympic Games

Other great stories

Opinions

To reach the unvaccinated, engage with the skeptics – and pay them to have a chance, Ross Douthat argues.

Loneliness and isolation are make American life dystopian, said Michelle goldberg.