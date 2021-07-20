Extreme summer
It’s almost as if the entire east coast has moved south.
Summers in Portland, Maine are now almost as hot as summers in Boston for much of the 20th century.
Summers in Boston are like 20th century summers in New York City. Likewise, New York is like Philadelphia, which in turn got hotter than Washington, DC or Atlanta just a few decades ago. Summers in Washington and Atlanta are hotter than summers in Tampa, Florida.
There is a similar story to be told in Mountain West, an area that has suffered a heat wave in recent days. The summers of today are like the summers of the past in warmer places:
These are the cascading effects of climate change, and they are getting worse.
The data I’m showing you here is based on 10-year averages for July temperatures. I chose this longer period to avoid confusing normal year-to-year fluctuations – which have always existed and always will be – with the effects of climate change. On the contrary, these 10-year averages underestimate how hot the summer has become, as climate change continues to have a small effect each year.
The summer of 2021 looks set to be the hottest on record. Last month was the hottest month of June since at least the 1890s (when federal records begin). The temperature reached 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon at one point and 121 in British Columbia, Canada. Climate researchers concluded that these heat levels would have been “Practically impossible without climate change”.
This month has also been brutally hot in many places. The western United States has its fourth heat wave in less than two months, with temperatures in Montana and Idaho exceeding 100 degrees this week. On July 9, Death Valley, Calif., Hit 130 degrees, corresponding to the hottest temperature on Earth (except for a 1913 reading that scientists doubt).
Numbers aside, the extreme heat creates situations that are a mixture of unnatural and horrific. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the West (as you can see in this tracker). Larger forest fires, such as the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon, can sometimes create their own weather systems, sparking lightning from towers of smoke or generating a vortex of fire, a vortex of air and flame that resembles a flaming tornado.
“Normally, time predicts what the fire will do,” said Marcus Kauffman of the Oregon Forest Department. “In this case, the fire predicts what time will do. “
The day-to-day summer heat in much of the United States is disagreeable. Boston isn’t meant to look like New York, and Philadelphia isn’t meant to look like Atlanta.
But the heat is not only unpleasant. It can be downright dangerous, and the future looks more and more dangerous as well.
For more: “I don’t want this to be a column that pleads for despair”, Ezra Klein of Times Opinion recently wrote. “But to the immediate question – how to force the political system to do enough, fast enough, to avoid mass suffering – I don’t know the answer, or even if there is an answer.”
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
Politics
Olympic Games
Other great stories
Opinions
To reach the unvaccinated, engage with the skeptics – and pay them to have a chance, Ross Douthat argues.
Loneliness and isolation are make American life dystopian, said Michelle goldberg.
Nicolas kristof, the Times Opinion columnist, Pulitzer Prize winner, is take a vacation consider running for governor of Oregon.
MORNING READING
Red carpet: Here are the looks from the Cannes Film Festival. Heels are back.
Networking: To get a new job, have you tried … TIC Tac?
Playing ball: The turnover rates of these launchers fell the most after suppression of sticky substances.
Tips from Wirecutter: Stop washing wine glasses by hand – they are safer in the dishwasher.
Lives lived: By the 1970s, the specialized field of health care known as nature medicine was in its infancy. Then Dr Paul Auerbach arrived. He died at 70.
ARTS AND IDEAS
A look at the American Olympic stars
The Tokyo Olympics start on Friday and we’ll have a lot of coverage in the coming weeks. To start off, we want to tell you about the three sports that will be shown widely on TV, in part because of the strength of the American teams.
Gymnastic: The Americans are the favorites to win the team event for the third time in a row, led by Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. If she can win the all-around again, she will be the first woman to repeat as Olympic champion in half a century.
Newcomer Sunisa Lee is “the only unnamed gymnast Biles who is most likely to win gold in an individual event”, Juliet Macur writes in The Times.
Swimming: Like Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky also claims to be the best athlete in the world. She won five medals in 2016 and could win six more this year, three in events for which she holds the world record.
Sprinter Caeleb Dressel – the “next Michael Phelps,” as ESPN puts it – is the favorite in his three individual races. This year’s US team is also exceptionally young, with 11 teenagers – the most since 1996.
Athletics: Allyson Felix competes in his fifth Olympics. If she wins a medal, it will be her 10th, tying Carl Lewis’ record for most won by an American track and field athlete.
The flagship event could be the women’s 400-meter hurdles, with two American favorites: Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. They have faced each other three times since 2019, The Washington Post notes, and the winner each time set a new world record. – Tom Wright-Piersanti, morning editor
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Yesterday’s Spelling Bee pangrams were flow, follow and the wolf. Here is today’s puzzle – or you can To play online.
Here is the mini-crosswords of the day, and a clue: pickle juice (five letters).
If you’re in the mood to play more, find all our games here.
Thank you for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS Roger Cohen, head of the Paris office of The Times, received the Legion of Honor, the highest distinction of the French government.