Extent of violence against women during pandemic exposed

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 11 (IPS) – COVID-19 restrictions have exposed women and girls to increased abuse – revealing the conditions under which gender-based violence has become the shadow pandemic on the continent, a recent webinar attended by parliamentarians from Africa and Asia heard.

Gift Malunga, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) national representative for Zambia, told delegates that during the lockdown in Zimbabwe, 90% of calls to traditional phone lines between March and May 2020 were linked to violence between intimate partners.

Malunga was speaking at the webinar hosted by the Asian Association for Population and Development (APDA) and supported by UNFPA-JTF. This was the second event allowing intercontinental sharing of information on the implementation of CIPD25 commitments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar theme focused on gender-based violence (GBV) during lockdowns.

Asahiko MIhara, Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Japan-AU Parliamentarian Friendship League, opened the forum by noting that women, as frontline workers, play a crucial role in managing the pandemic. . However, reallocation of resources, including SRH services, could be detrimental to global and national efforts to improve women’s health, he said.

Malunga said that even before the pandemic, sexual and gender-based violence was high, with one in three women on the continent experiencing physical or sexual violence between intimate partners, the pandemic has exacerbated this situation. Sexual and reproductive health services were disrupted, and as a result, UNFPA predicted long-term consequences, including, according to one study, 7 million unintended pregnancies every six months.

The study also estimated that an additional 18 million cases of child marriage could arise due to the interruption of programs to prevent female genital mutilation and child marriage. Transactional sex has increased as poverty has increased.

When girls drop out of school, “they become more vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence, even teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV and child marriage,” said Malunga.

“It perpetuates the cycle of poverty. COVID-19 affected women working in the informal sector because they had been excluded from work. When they were more vulnerable to poverty, they also experienced more GBV in their homes.

The southern-eastern Africa region has experienced peaks in GBV, child marriage and teenage pregnancy in all countries. In addition, child marriage is on the rise. Malawi saw an 11% increase in teenage pregnancies and an additional 13,000 cases of child marriage from January to August 2020, compared to 2019.

In Zambia, during partial lockdowns, exposure to GBV increased, and a study conducted in December 2020 showed that 30% of young people aged 15 to 24 were victims of domestic violence.

There was also an increase in transactional sex, Malunga quoted a respondent:

“Child marriage is on the rise because parents have become poorer and cannot afford to provide for their children. Lack of income and prolonged school closures are the main causes of the increase in child marriage. This is more common in large families. where hunger is more pronounced. ”

She called on parliamentarians to advocate for an enabling environment for women and girls. She said that while many countries had great policies and strategies, there were problems with implementation.

Sam Ntelamo, representative to the African Union (AU) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (ECA IPPF), called on delegates to support the AU’s recently launched strategy for gender equality and empowerment of women.

He said that due to the circumstances, even civil society found itself hampered by the restrictions imposed during the pandemic – this included not being able to reach those in need due to a loss of funding.

Ntelamo said CSOs implored governments to address the needs of women and girls, especially in rural and remote areas. These areas needed urgent services such as voluntary termination of pregnancy. Governments should ensure access to assistance and protection for women survivors of sexual violence, trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

Justine Coulson, Deputy Regional Director of the UNFPA Regional Office for Eastern and Southern Africa, reiterated the call for parliamentarians to reflect on what is needed to stop the trends.

She said it was also essential to examine the impact on young people, which ranged from the closure of schools and universities, loss of employment, increased food insecurity and access to health services. South Africa, Namibia and Botswana were already among the most unequal countries in the world, despite being middle-income countries, and this inequality increased during COVID-19.

The webinar brought together approximately 49 parliamentarians from Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Japan, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Chad, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Also in attendance were delegates affiliated with the UN, the Southern African Development Community and the AU.

