Explosions rock Yemen airport as new government arrives

Smoke rises at Aden Airport on December 30, 2020, after explosions rocked the airport shortly after a plane arrived carrying members of a new unity government. / Credit: SALEH AL-OBEIDI / AFP / Getty

Aden – Explosions rocked Aden airport in Yemen on Wednesday shortly after a plane carrying the new unity government arrived, accusing the information minister Iran-backed Houthi rebels of the “cowardly” attack. A Houthi official denied the group was involved. “At least two explosions were heard as members of the cabinet left the plane,” an AFP correspondent said at the scene.

All the new government ministers were reportedly unharmed, but Yemeni media said at least five people were killed in the blasts. There was no immediate confirmation of casualties, as plumes of smoke billowed from the airport building in the south of the city and debris strewn across the area.

People were seen rushing to treat the injured in a video broadcast by Saudi Arabian television channel Al-Hadath. The crowds that had gathered on the airport tarmac while waiting to greet the new government fled in terror. Sporadic gunshots were heard soon after. Yemen’s internationally recognized government and southern separatists formed a power-sharing cabinet on December 18, forging a united front against Houthi rebels who captured the capital Sana’a and much of the north. Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said all members of the government were safe. “We assure our great people that the members of the government are well, and we assure you that the cowardly terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia will not deter us from fulfilling our patriotic duty,” he said. he stated on Twitter.

Yemenis greet members of the new unity government at Aden airport on December 30, 2020, before explosions rock the airport. / Credit: SALEH AL-OBEIDI / AFP / Getty

Cabinet members arrived in Aden days after being sworn in by Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabia, who heads a military coalition against the insurgents. Hadi fled to the Saudi capital Riyadh after Sana’a fell to the Houthis in 2014.

In a telephone interview with Aljazeera, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi Political Council, denied any involvement of the group in the attack.

“The accusation that we are behind the attack on Aden airport sounds like a broken record,” Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera. “What happened was just a settling of scores between the mercenaries of the (Saudi) coalition, and we categorically deny any involvement.”

“War within a civil war”

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the bitter five-year war in Yemen, which sparked what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The new government includes ministers loyal to Hadi and supporters of the Secessionist Southern Transitional Council (CTS), as well as other parties. Prime Minister Main Said has retained his post in the new government, while changes have taken place in several ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While all oppose the Houthi forces, deep divisions have developed between the forces, and the Riyadh-sponsored push to form the Unity Government was designed to mend the divisions. Saudi Arabia has urged the unity government to quell the “war within a civil war” and strengthen the coalition against the Houthis, who are preparing to capture the key city of Marib, the last government stronghold in the country. North. In recent months, the rebels have stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia – including its critical oil infrastructure – in retaliation for Riyadh’s military campaign. Yemen also continues to host a significant jihadist presence, including Al Qaeda and militants loyal to ISIS, despite two decades of airstrikes and drones by the United States. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which the United States considers the most dangerous branch of the terrorist group, has thrived amid the chaos of Yemen’s civil war between pro-government forces and Houthi rebels. He led operations against the Houthis and government forces. The formation of the unity government comes a month before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticized Saudi Arabia during his campaign amid the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen since Riyadh intervened in the conflict in 2015.

