Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon claim victims

BEIRUT (AP) – Several explosions rocked a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, residents said, adding that the nature of the explosions was not immediately clear. The Lebanese national news agency said there had been casualties.

Ambulances rushed to the scene of Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tire, camp residents told The Associated Press, speaking by phone.

Initial reports indicated that a fire started in a diesel tanker and spread to a nearby mosque controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The fire set off explosions of some weapons that appeared to have been stored inside the mosque, residents said.

ANI said the army cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp. Reports indicate that weapons belonging to Hamas exploded inside an Islamic center. There were no other details.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their dead. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered throughout the small Mediterranean country.