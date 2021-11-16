Explosions in Kampala: suicide bombers target Ugandan capital

Suicide bombers targeted the Ugandan capital Kampala, killing at least three people and injuring more than 30 others, police said.

Three motorcycle attackers blew themselves up near parliament and the town’s police headquarters.

The death toll is likely to rise, with explosions leaving body parts strewn in the streets.

Authorities blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group based in DR Congo.

The group has yet to comment.

“The terrorists continue to change tactics and now they have switched to suicide bombings,” army spokeswoman Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso told BBC Focus radio.

The attacks occurred three minutes apart. Other bombs were found in other parts of the city, officials said.

“Bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide bombers,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said.

“We believe there are even more members of these national terrorist cells, especially the suicide squad that was created by the ADF.”

A fourth assailant was arrested and an explosive vest recovered, police said.

The explosions took place in the heart of Kampala

Two policemen were among the dead. Thirty-three other people were injured in the blasts, five of them seriously.

The work of parliament was canceled and MPs advised not to visit the building after the attacks.

Cars parked near the parliament caught fire, while the explosion near the police station shattered windows.

“A loud noise like that of a big cannon rang out. The ground shook, my ears almost went deaf,” Peter Olupot, a bank guard close to the attack near the Reuters, told Reuters news agency. Parliament.

A map of central Uganda

Police said the attacks were carried out by a “national terrorist group” linked to the ADF.

The group formed in the late 1990s in opposition to longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. In recent years, its attacks have started to be claimed by the Islamic State group.

This is the second suicide bombing that the authorities attribute to the ADF.

Last month, several people were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up on a bus near Kampala.

In another attack last month, a 20-year-old waitress was killed after a device, left in a grocery bag, exploded at a bar in town.

Ugandan forces are also part of an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia fighting al-Shabab, an insurgent group allied with al-Qaeda.

He killed 74 people in an attack on a restaurant and a rugby club in Kampala in 2010.

Analysis framed by Anne Soy, senior Africa correspondent

A dangerous fusion of national activism and global extremism threatens the security of Uganda.

The ADF has been co-opted in recent years by ISIS – and this is the biggest attack it is linked to in Uganda since they established relations.

The ADF is also known as the Central African Province of the Islamic State. An Islamist group in Mozambique uses the same name – and is leading a brutal insurgency there.

Activists are knowledgeable and can blend in with the local population. IS provides them with tactical support, helps them carry out their propaganda campaign and has given them a new mission.

Regional intelligence and security agencies will need to work more closely together to tackle the threat, and the public will need to be more vigilant.